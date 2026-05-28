On May 30, Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal will face off at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest. The highlight of the European season: a clash of two champions, two sets of ambitions, two eras – and just one trophy. The match preview was prepared by 1xBet, the best sports betting site. Place responsible bets with the reliable bookmaker and remember that gambling should be fun!

Odds: Paris Saint-Germain win – 2.336, a draw – 3.24, Arsenal win – 3.152.

The Gunners aiming for a golden double

Arsenal are back in the Champions League final for the first time in 20 years – in 2006, Arsène Wenger’s side lost 2-1 to Barcelona. Two decades of waiting, rebuilding, and disappointment, and now the Londoners return to the main stage of European football. The team won the Champions League league phase, confidently made it through the knockout rounds, and looked solid in defense.

But there’s something that makes this campaign special. Last week, the club won the English Premier League for the first time in 22 years. For Mikel Arteta’s side, this isn’t just a line on a record – it’s a psychological foundation. A team that knows how to see things through to the end in the home league heads into the final not with worry, but with a winner’s appetite. A double would make this team great.

PSG could replicate Real Madrid’s achievement

Paris Saint-Germain, an official partner of the betting company 1xBet, is aiming to become only the second team in Champions League history to successfully defend the title, following in the footsteps of Real Madrid, who won three consecutive titles between 2016 and 2018. PSG have come a tough way, knocking out Monaco, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Bayern Munich, scoring 23 goals in 8 games.

At the same time, Luis Enrique skilfully managed his squad, setting clear priorities. For example, captain and defensive leader Marquinhos didn’t miss a single minute of this year’s knockout phase, but made only six Ligue 1 appearances in 2026, regularly being left on the bench. Other stars, including Dembélé and Kvaratskhelia, were also given a rest. As a result, the Parisians head into the final with their key players fresh.

The match to be remembered

Last season, PSG knocked Arsenal out in the semi-finals (3-1 on aggregate). Now the Londoners are back, having gained more experience. Revenge, ambition, history – all of this will come together on the banks of the Danube. On May 30, Budapest will become the capital of world football.

You’ll surely be watching Europe’s strongest teams fight for the title of club champions. This day could become a unique memory if you decide to test your intuition. Make watching the match even more exciting by placing bets with the betting company 1xBet, the best sports betting site.

But remember that betting is only entertainment. Be responsible and don’t bet more than you can afford to lose.

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