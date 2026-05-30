Museveni urges stronger fight against cybercrime and corruption

Kampala, Uganda | URN | President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has called for the strengthening of prosecutorial capacity to tackle rising cybercrime, fraud, corruption, and transnational crime.

Museveni warned that criminals are increasingly exploiting digital platforms, cryptocurrency systems, and cross-border networks to commit sophisticated offences that require specialised investigative and prosecutorial skills.

In a speech delivered by Chief Justice Dr. Flavian Zeija during the 8th Joan Kagezi Memorial Lecture in Munyonyo, Museveni said prosecution is critical not only for law enforcement but also for national security, economic stability, and investor confidence. He warned that corruption and organised crime undermine service delivery, infrastructure development, health services, and education.

Principal Judge Lady Justice Jane Frances Abodo said Joan Kagezi’s legacy continues to inspire Uganda’s prosecution service in handling complex and high-risk cases. She noted that prosecution plays a direct role in protecting public resources and promoting economic transformation through accountability and enforcement of the law.

Abodo revealed that 11,548 corruption and related economic offence cases were reported in 2025 alone, although the real figure is likely much higher due to underreporting.

She added that the Inspectorate of Government investigated 2,707 cases during the 2023/2024 financial year and recovered about 30 billion shillings, describing this as only a small fraction of funds lost annually through corruption.

Director of Public Prosecutions Lino Anguzu said he is implementing a new strategic plan aimed at strengthening prosecution-guided investigations, expanding specialised units for cybercrime and economic offences, and improving case management systems.

Anguzu said the country is facing increasingly sophisticated crimes, including cyber fraud, land scams, and transnational organised crime, all of which require prosecutors with advanced skills in digital forensics and financial investigations.

He also expressed concern that 36 districts still lack direct access to prosecution services.

He further confirmed progress in the prosecution of suspects linked to the 2015 murder of Joan Kagezi, including ongoing trials and additional indictments.

Children of the late Joan Kagezi described their mother as a courageous and dedicated prosecutor whose legacy continues to inspire the justice sector and ordinary citizens to uphold integrity and the rule of law.

The annual memorial lecture honoured Assistant DPP Joan Kagezi, who was murdered in March 2015 by assailants who shot her while travelling on a boda boda. One suspect, Daniel Kisekka Kiwanuka, was sentenced to 35 years in prison after pleading guilty.Other suspects in this case are undergoing trial, and a ruling on whether they have a case to answer or not is expected on July 3rd, 2026, while others, like Senior Superintendent of Police Nickson Agasirwe and his co-accused, are yet to be tried for the same murder.