NUP condemns “silent abductions” of its supporters

Kampala, Uganda | URN | The National Unity Platform-NUP has condemned what it calls “silent abductions” of its supporters by security agencies. It has renewed demands for the immediate release of all those whose whereabouts remain unknown.

In an interview with Uganda Radio Network-URN, National Unity Platform Secretary General David Lewis Rubongoya said multiple party members remain unaccounted for.

Among the latest cases, he said, was the violent abduction last month in Kampala of Firebase artist Christopher Gody, aka King Zale, and party loyalist.

“Our brother Christopher Gody, aka King Zale, was abducted in Kamwokya,” onlookers said. “Armed men traveling in a drone surrounded his vehicle, held him at gunpoint, and ordered him out of his car before driving off with him to an unknown destination. The lawlessness continues,” Rubongoya said.

Gody’s alleged abduction followed the disappearance of Agatha Nazziwa, aka Blue Tick Wabobi, whose whereabouts have remained unknown since February. She was reportedly taken by armed security personnel while returning from the court trial of NUP’s Waiswa Mufumbiro and others in Kampala.

According to Rubongoya, NUP’s legal team filed habeas corpus applications in court demanding that the state produce Nazziwa. However, the army has denied holding her. They are now awaiting a court hearing on a similar application for King Zale.

“The army has denied that Nazziwa is being held incommunicado,” Rubongoya said. “But this isn’t the first time. They deny holding our people, then later produce them in court. We’ve documented many such cases since the 2021 general elections, and we’re seeing the same pattern now in 2026.”

He said the abductions extend beyond NUP supporters. He cited the case of Sam Mugumya, Dr. Kizza Besigye’s former aide, who remains missing.

Mugumya is allegedly detained in military custody, and despite court orders to produce him, the state has refused to comply.

Rubongoya condemned the continued abductions and surveillance of NUP supporters by security operatives. He said the acts are still happening in silence, with other party members being picked up at night.

He called on freedom-loving Ugandans, whom he said are the only ones who can stop the lawlessness, to rise and put an end to it.

NUP lawyer Samuel Muyizi said one of the biggest challenges they face in missing persons cases is court delays in hearing habeas corpus applications.

“The problem we have is that courts delay hearing applications for our missing people. We’ve filed many, but the files just sit there. Under normal circumstances, courts should put everything else aside and prioritize these cases. That is not happening,” Muyizi said.

UPDF Acting Spokesperson, Col Chris Magezi, could not be reached for comment as his known phone numbers were unavailable, while Uganda Police Force Assistant Commissioner of Police Kituuma Rusoke and his deputy Diana Nandawula also did not pick up calls seeking comment.

Reports of NUP supporters being abducted have continued since the 2021 elections, with cases spiking again in early 2026 ahead of the presidential polls.

The party alleges that more than 3,000 of its members have been arrested and are being held in various detention facilities on political charges tied to the 2026 election.

But security agencies, including the police and army, have consistently denied that NUP supporters are being “abducted” or kidnapped, with officials maintaining that these individuals were arrested lawfully on legitimate criminal and security charges.

Despite official denials, the NUP, Uganda Law Society, and human rights groups keep demanding answers on missing supporters.

Critics point to armed men in unmarked “drone” vehicles and masked operatives as the signature of forced disappearances.