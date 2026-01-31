Why DP lost Gulu City division mayoral races

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Democratic Party’s (DP) defeat to the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) in the Gulu City division mayoral elections has been blamed on strategic missteps that weakened the party at the grassroots, despite strong backing from its top leadership.

NRM registered a significant win in both Laroo-Pece and Bardege-Layibi divisions, dealing a blow to DP, which had mounted stiff challenges with the support of its President General and Minister for Constitutional Affairs, Norbert Mao, who is also the Laroo-Pece Division Member of Parliament-elect.

However, the presence of Mao, who put up a spirited campaign for his candidates, failed to translate into success at the division level.

In the Laroo-Pece Division, Gulu City Returning Officer Mike Jjuko declared Gifter Aber, the NRM flag bearer and Gulu City party chairperson, winner after polling 8,081 votes. She defeated the incumbent DP mayor, Geoffrey Otim, who garnered 5,403 votes.

Moses Abonga of the People’s Front for Freedom (PFF) came third with 1,005 votes.NRM also swept the Bardege-Layibi Division mayoral seat, with Patrick Okello emerging victorious after polling 5,489 votes.

DP’s Fred Ngom Okwe placed second with 1,756 votes, followed by independent candidate Yasinto Oyat with 1,281 votes, while David Onenchan trailed with 866 votes.

Speaking after her victory, Laroo-Pece Division Mayor-elect Gifter Aber told Uganda Radio Network that she is committed to improving service delivery for residents of the division. She pledged to work closely with civil servants to enhance revenue collection as a pathway to development.

Aber also used the moment to inspire young women, encouraging them to remain focused on their goals despite challenges. She cited her own political journey as proof that women can overcome obstacles and succeed in leadership.

Why DP Lost at Grassroots?

According to DP’s Gulu City Media Coordinator, Alex Okoya, the party’s losses were largely due to over-concentration on top political positions during the campaign.

Okoya said DP focused most of its resources, mobilization, and logistical support on parliamentary and other senior races, neglecting division mayors, councilors, and grassroots structures.

This left lower-level candidates underfunded and unsupported, according to him.

“The casualties were high at the lower levels because they were not protected-there was no funding, no logistics, no resources. All the energy and resources were poured into the top.” Said Okoya.

He explained that the approach resulted in what he described as an “inverted pyramid” of leadership, where the party will remain strong at the parliamentary and district levels but weak at the division, parish, and grassroots levels.

“It’s like an umbrella leadership structure. Instead of a bottom-up approach, it is strong at the top, while the base is weak,” said Okoya.

Okoya contrasted this with the NRM’s strategy, which he said focused on consolidating support from the grassroots upward, giving the ruling party an advantage in local leadership contests.

The NRM Registrar for Greater Gulu, George Ovola, however, attributed DP’s loss to NRM’s consistent grassroots mobilization and a strong political wave in favour of the ruling party. Ovola said NRM maintained continuous mobilization from party primaries through the general elections, staying in close contact with local communities, unlike its rivals.

Ovola further noted that while Norbert Mao won his parliamentary seat, voters viewed him more as an individual with integrity and a strong political track record rather than a reflection of DP’s overall party strength.

“Mao did not pass as DP, but as a person with integrity and history in politics. You cannot compare him with other candidates,” Ovola told Uganda Radio Network on Friday.

For instance, in Bardege-Layibi Division, data from the electoral commission indicates that DP secured only two positions for the directly elected councillors in Krombe Ward and Kweyo ward while NRM secured nine positions in Paminano, Oitino, Alokolum, For God, Kasubi, Kanyagoga, Bardege, Techo, and Patuda-Layibi wards.

Meanwhile, in the Laroo-Pece Division, the DP suffered a heavy defeat, securing only one position in Vanguard Ward while NRM got eight positions in Agwee, Pakwelo, Unyama, Labourline, Tegwana, Kal, Agonga, and Obiya-Laroo.

In the Bardege-Layibi city Division Women Councilors election, the NRM secured five positions in Patuda -Layibi, Library/Kirombe, Bardege, For God, and Oitino/Paminano wards.

The DP, however ssecured two positions in Patuda Abuga and Kanyagoga wards. In Laroo-Pece, DP failed to secure any position, while NRM party candidates won eight positions in Iriaga, Pece Prisons, Pageya/Kal, Unyama, Labourline/Vanguard, Tegwana, Agonga/Twon Okun, and Lawiyadul wards.

Despite the losses in Gulu City’s division mayoral races, DP performed strongly in several parliamentary contests across the region.

In Nwoya district, DP candidate Geoffrey Denis Opiyo defeated incumbent NRM legislator Tony Awany in the hotly contested Nwoya County parliamentary seat.

In Nwoya East County and Tochi County in Omoro District, DP incumbents Charles Geoffrey Okello and Peter Okot retained their seats, defeating NRM challengers.

A similar victory was recorded in Aswa County, Gulu District, where DP’s Patrick Okello Onguti defeated incumbent legislator Simon Wokorach, who was making a second attempt to return to Parliament.

URN