Who murdered IHK doctor?

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The nine day’s search for Cathy Agaba, a medical doctor at International Hospital Kampala (IHK) ended on Easter Monday after her body was retrieved from a septic tank behind her rented apartment in Muyenga, a posh Kampala city suburb.

Agaba’s death was unearthed after the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence CMI and Police picked up Ronald Lubangakene, a security guard who was guarding the apartment.

Patrick Onyango, the Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, said Lubangakene who varnished shortly after Agaba’s disappearance confessed killing her and disclosed where he dumped her body.

“We picked him from Pakwach. This was after he had run away. We picked interest on why he had run away. He confessed to the murder. He told us that the body was in a septic tank and he led us there,” Onyango said.

Agaba’s decomposing body covered by human waste was positively identified by her siblings and friends.

Lubangakene is in custody at Kabalagala Police Station together with a US based Ugandan Doctor, Andrew Ntambi who had earlier on been arrested in connection to Agaba’s disappearance.

Although Onyango declined to reveal why Lubangakene could have killed Agaba, sources said he accused her of reporting him to his bosses for absconding and arriving late for work.

About Dr. Cathy Agaba

She is the daughter of Fred Rutagumba and the late Justine Rutagumba, a resident of Kagonji village in Kashari in Mbarara District.

She went to Kitante infant school in Kampala, St. Helen in Nyamitanga in Mbarara primary school where she completed her primary education.

She joined Mary Hill Secondary in Nyamitanga for her Ordinary level and proceeded to Gayaza High school in Kampala for advanced level.

She later joined Mbarara University of Science and Technology where she studied medicine and surgery.

Her sister Immaculate Rutagumba told URN that the 27-year- old medic went for her medical internship at St Francis Nsambya Hospital before she was employed by International Hospital Kampala (IHK) two years ago.

According to Immaculate, the deceased didn’t have children. The late Agaba will be laid to rest at Kagonji village in Kashari in Mbarara District.

*****

URN