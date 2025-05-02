WHO warns of anthrax outbreak in DRC

Kabale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The World Health Organisation (WHO) is intensifying emergency response efforts to control an outbreak of anthrax in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

In a statement released on Thursday, WHO reported that 16 suspected and one confirmed human cases of the disease have been recorded in North Kivu Province in the east of the country.

“There has been one death among the cases. The outbreak has affected four health zones around Lake Edward on the border between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda. It is linked to the one that is ongoing on the Ugandan side of the lake, where seven suspected human cases have been reported in the western Kabale district. Response efforts are ongoing, including livestock vaccination”, reads the statement in part.

In DRC, WHO is assessing to determine the risk of the infection spreading further and is supporting health authorities to strengthen the response, including disease surveillance and investigation to identify the source of the outbreak and chains of transmission, as well as provision of medical supplies and treatment. WHO is also facilitating cross-border coordination between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda to enhance outbreak response.

“Our efforts are focused on swiftly breaking the animal-to-human transmission. We’re working closely with the government, communities and partners to strengthen response measures to protect public health now and in the future,” said Dr Boureima Sambo, WHO Representative in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Anthrax is a bacterial infection that mainly affects animals. People can get the disease directly or indirectly from infected animals or through exposure to infected or contaminated animal products. Anthrax in humans is not generally regarded as contagious, although rare records of person-to-person transmission exist.

The disease has three forms in humans, all needing prompt medical attention. The most common is cutaneous anthrax, which happens when spores come into contact with broken skin, causing an itchy bump that turns into a black sore. This form can also lead to headaches, muscle aches, fever, and vomiting.

Gastrointestinal anthrax occurs from eating infected meat, causing food poisoning-like symptoms that can worsen to severe stomach pain, bloody vomiting, and diarrhoea. The rarest and most serious form is inhalation anthrax, which results from breathing in the spores, starting with cold-like symptoms before rapidly leading to severe breathing problems and shock. All human cases of anthrax require hospitalisation.

The disease is treatable with antibiotics, which need to be prescribed by a medical professional. Vaccines exist for livestock and humans. However, human vaccines are in limited supply and used primarily for the protection of selected individuals with possible occupational exposure to anthrax.

Initial alerts about the outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo were raised on 22 March 2025 in Virunga National Park, where dozens of buffalo and hippopotamuses have died.

Now, WHO reports that efforts are underway to vaccinate livestock in communities living near rivers as veterinary teams safely dispose of animal carcasses to avoid potential infection, while public awareness campaigns are being stepped up to enhance preventive measures.

Preventing the disease in animals protects human health. Experts say response through One Health, a unified approach to safeguard human, environmental and animal health, is vital in addressing the full spectrum of disease control – from prevention to detection, preparedness, response and management, thus contributing to global health security.

