WHO: Mpox still a public health emergency of international concern

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The World Health Organisation-WHO has announced that the Mpox upsurge continues to meet the criteria of a public health emergency of international concern set forth in the International Health Regulations (IHR).

According to a statement released on Thursday, this declaration follows the third meeting of the IHR Emergency Committee regarding the upsurge of mpox held on 25 February 2025 where the Committee advised Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, the WHO Director-General to extend the public health emergency of international concern, based on the continuing rise in numbers and geographic spread, the violence in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo as well as a lack of funding to implement the response plan.

The previous declaration that the disease was of international concern was made on 14 August 2024 following the abrupt upsurge of cases in the DRC. But, since then, more countries have reported high numbers of confirmed cases with Uganda currently recording the second highest number of cases on the African continent.

With the new review, the Director-General has revised recommendations to Member States experiencing Mpox outbreaks. The recommendations guide countries’ efforts to prevent and control the spread of the disease.

In many countries including Uganda, one of the prevention efforts that have since kicked off include vaccination of high-risk populations starting with female and male sex workers in Kampala.

****

URN