WHO: Ebola outbreak in DRC shows signs of decline

KINSHASA, DRC | Xinhua | The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is “showing encouraging signs of decline,” though risks remain, the World Health Organization (WHO) said Wednesday.

According to the latest situation report released by the WHO Regional Office for Africa, a total of 64 cases, including 53 confirmed and 11 probable, with 42 deaths had been reported as of Sunday from the Bulape Health Zone in Kasai Province, where the country’s 16th Ebola outbreak was declared on Sept. 4. Nine cases have been discharged, and 13 are currently admitted and undergoing care.

The outbreak has so far remained confined to six health areas out of 21 in the zone. The report noted that transmission is now “more localized and less explosive” than during the initial phase of the outbreak, which was characterized by “nosocomial infections and superspreading events.”

Vaccination efforts are underway in the affected areas, with 12,130 vaccine doses delivered to Kasai. As of Sunday, a total of 4,115 people had been vaccinated through ring vaccination, a strategy that vaccinates the contacts of confirmed cases and their contacts, the report said.

Despite these gains, the WHO warned that small clusters within families and close contacts could sustain low-level transmission if not promptly identified and isolated.

The organization said that surveillance, vaccination, infection prevention and control, and community engagement must continue until all transmission chains are interrupted. Sustained investment in these areas will be crucial to consolidating progress, preventing resurgence, and ultimately bringing the outbreak to an end, the report added.

With no international traffic-related measures warranted, the WHO said it would continue efforts to monitor cross-border risks and provide technical support to mitigate the risk of cross-border spread.

In September 2022, the DRC declared the end of its 15th Ebola outbreak, which had emerged with a confirmed case in the eastern province of North Kivu.

Ebola is a highly contagious hemorrhagic fever that causes a range of symptoms such as fever, vomiting, diarrhea, generalized pain, and malaise, and in many cases, internal and external bleeding, according to the WHO. ■