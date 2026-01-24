When Social Media Goes Dark: Communication Lessons for PR Managers

OPINION | NANCY AKULLO | Social media has become the space where we connect freely, unrestrained by borders or distance. Friendships have been formed, relationships have flourished, and even marriages have been nurtured on these digital streets. Beyond personal connections, social media has transformed how businesses and corporate organisations communicate. Any PR manager will readily attest that it is one of the most powerful tools in a communicator’s arsenal.

The recent social media blackout in Uganda has forced many of us to reflect deeply on just how dependent corporate communications have become on these platforms. For those who may not be familiar with what transpired, on 13 January 2026, two days before the general elections, the internet was shut down following a directive from the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC). Although rumours of a possible shutdown had circulated weeks earlier, many dismissed them as misinformation. In fact, the UCC had publicly denied these claims and assured Ugandans that internet access would remain uninterrupted during the elections. Many of us believed them. Surely, in 2026, such disruptions belonged to the past — or so we thought.

Then, at around 2.00 p.m. on 13 January, the unthinkable happened. A leaked directive began circulating rapidly on WhatsApp groups, announcing that the internet would be shut down at 6.00 p.m. that same day. No WhatsApp, no X, no emails, no Google searches, no Zoom meetings, no webinars — no internet access whatsoever. Uganda was suddenly thrust back into the 1990s. We protested, we complained, but there was nothing we could do.

Eventually, the shock wore off and life adjusted. Ugandans adapted surprisingly well. The forced social media detox became refreshing for many. People connected more with those around them, redirected their energy, and carried on with daily life. Television and radio regained their position as primary news sources, and it seemed that life without the internet was not as unbearable as we had imagined.

When work resumed the following Monday, the internet had been restored, but social media platforms remained inaccessible. As part of our routine, we began designing e- posters to promote upcoming events and activities, only to realise that the very platforms we relied on to distribute these materials were unavailable. Questions quickly arose. How would we publish the posters? How would we reach non-members? It became evident that social media had quietly become our default channel for visibility and engagement. A single poster shared on WhatsApp, X, or LinkedIn could previously spread like wildfire. Without these channels, we felt stranded.

There is no denying the many advantages social media offers corporate communications, from wide message dissemination and global reach to instant messaging, affordability, targeted campaigns, measurable analytics, and direct audience engagement. The ability to self-publish and self-broadcast without censorship has been particularly empowering for organisations. However, the blackout reminded us that alternative communication channels still exist and remain effective.

Email, often dismissed as old-fashioned, continues to be a reliable and direct way of reaching audiences. With email marketing tools, organisations can track engagement and distribute newsletters, brochures, and promotional materials efficiently, provided privacy guidelines and opt-out options are respected. Text messaging remains equally relevant, offering direct and immediate contact with audiences when used responsibly and sparingly.

Telephone calls, while resource-intensive, provide personal connection and real-time feedback, making them particularly effective for organisations managing smaller customer groups.

Webinars remain a powerful tool for reaching wide audiences, enabling real-time interaction through audio and visual engagement. They are especially useful for product launches, demonstrations, and consumer education. Mobile applications also present opportunities through push notifications and in-app messaging to keep customers informed of product developments and offers. Organisational events provide valuable owned media opportunities where announcements can be integrated into speeches, presentations, and visual displays.

Websites become even more critical during social media disruptions. Investing in search engine optimisation allows organisations to publish blogs, videos, and images that are easily discoverable through search engines, increasing visibility and website traffic. For immediate results, search engine marketing options such as pay-per-click advertising can support time- sensitive campaigns. Client portals, particularly for membership organisations, offer another effective channel, especially during peak login periods when members seek updates and invoices.

Traditional mass media platforms such as radio, television, and print remain powerful for reaching large audiences when budgets allow. Public relations efforts through earned media continue to offer cost-effective visibility and enhanced credibility when press releases are newsworthy and well-crafted. Thought leadership content helps build authority and keeps audiences informed, while word-of-mouth remains one of the most powerful promotional tools, driven by service quality, motivated staff, and informed internal stakeholders.

These communication options are not one-size-fits-all solutions. Organisations must consider the nature of the product or event, objectives, audience profile, timelines, and budget. Understanding the balance between owned, paid, and shared media remains essential, with owned platforms offering the most reliable continuity during disruptions.

Ironically, after writing this reflection, I am reminded that LinkedIn — my preferred blogging platform — remains inaccessible. I can only hope this piece finds its way into the hands of an editor.

The author is a Public Relations Practitioner