What to know about Iran’s strike on Israel

MOSCOW, RUSSIA | TASS | Iran launched missiles at Israel on Friday evening in response to the Israeli operation against the Iranian nuclear program a day before.

Iran codenamed its operation True Promise 3. The country’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said in a televised address to the nation that the Israeli leadership “unleashed a war” against Iran, so Iran will not let Israel remain unscathed and will “use all force” to make that country regret what it has done.

General Ahmad Vahidi, adviser to the commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, said the Iranian retaliation will continue as long as necessary.

TASS has put together the key facts about the shelling of Israel.

Targets

– The strikes hit more than 150 targets, including air bases hosting F-35, F-16 and F-15 fighter jets, along with refueling and transport aircraft, command and control posts and electronic warfare centers.

– Also attacked were military centers and defense plants used producing missiles, military equipment and other weapons, as well as other military targets.

– The strikes were carried out in phases, with at least three waves taking place.

– According to the IRGC, dozens of missiles hit designated targets.

– According to Iran’s IRNA news agency, missiles twice struck the Israeli Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv.

– According to IRNA, several missiles also hit the Israeli Ministry of National Security in Tel Aviv.

Before the strike

– A small leakage of radioactive substances occurred at Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility following an Israeli strike. Behrouz Kamalvandi, spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, said no contamination has spread to the outside environment and people are safe in terms of radiation levels.

– IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi told a UN Security Council meeting that radiological and chemical contamination has been detected at Iran’s Natanz nuclear facilities following Israeli strikes. He said the type of radiation found inside the facility – mainly alpha particles – can be controlled with proper measures.

– Iran’s Fars news agency reported that Iran’s air defenses shot down several Israeli warplanes, including two F-35 fighter jets.

– According to the Tasnim news agency, the female pilot of one of the downed jets was taken prisoner.

What went down in Israel

– People across the country were urged to take cover in shelters.

– According to the Israel Defense Forces, Iran launched fewer than 100 surface-to-surface missiles during two waves of attacks, with most of them intercepted, but there were a few hits on buildings, some of them hit by falling debris after the interceptions.

– The US government confirmed to TASS that the US participated in repelling Iran’s retaliatory missile strike.

– A woman injured in Israel during the first wave of the Iranian attacks died in hospital from injuries.

– The total number of casualties in Israel after two Iranian attacks exceeded 60, most were minor injuries.

– Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recorded a video message to the people of Iran, in which he said that his country does not consider Iranians as enemies and urged them to rise up against the government.

– CNN reported, citing sources, that Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz are in a shelter, assessing the situation after Iran’s retaliatory strikes. Several Israeli ministers and senior defense officials are also taking part in the assessment.

– Israel denied reports that its fighter jet was shot down over Iranian territory and an Israeli pilot was taken prisoner.

SOURCE: TASS