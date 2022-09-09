Western sanctions fail to hurt Russian financial stability: PM

Moscow, Russia | Xinhua | Western countries have failed to achieve their main goal of undermining Russia’s financial stability with “unprecedented sanctions,” Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said Thursday.

The cabinet and the central bank have managed to significantly mitigate the negative impact of unfriendly actions against Russian citizens and businesses, Mishustin said at a financial forum in Moscow.

Russia has taken measures to curb capital outflow, ensure the smooth operation of banks and other organizations, and strengthen ruble’s exchange rate, he noted.

Moscow works to maintain economic stability and ensure growth, but “all these plans do not mean that Russia should cut itself off from the world. Sovereignty is not about isolation but about security and stability,” Mishustin noted.