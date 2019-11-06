West Nile security authorities raise concern over numberless motorcycles

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The high number of numberless Boda boda motorcycles in West Nile region has drawn the attention of security.

Apparently, Arua and all West Nile districts are awash with numberless Boda boda motorcycles originating from mainly from the Democratic Republic of Congo-DRC and South Sudan.

However, security authorities, says the numberless Boda boda motorcycles are a source of insecurity in the region. On Tuesday, security authorities held a meeting with the hundreds of Boda boda riders in Arua town.

Addressing the riders, the West Nile Region Police Commander, Christopher Barugahare noted that they have recorded several cases of robberies, hit and run accidents, murders and other related crimes in the region involving numberless motorcycles.

He also revealed the killer of a police officer at Ayivuni got away using a numberless motorcycle, which they have failed to trace.

The Arua District Traffic Officer, Francis Onen has cautioned the Boda boda riders against acquiring fake documents like permits and registration certificates for use on the road, saying it could land them in to trouble,

Nesmah Ocokoru, the LC 3 chairperson Arua Hill Division in Arua Municipality urged the Boda boda riders to elect stage chairpersons who should take stock of their members and ensure they abide with the laws governing their operations.

Safi Tiyo, the chairman Arua Boda boda Association, says all efforts are in place to ensure the riders follow the right procedure as they join the business.

“We are already streamlining our members through registering each and every person who joins the business and the stages we operate from as we move towards attaining City status, we want all our members to be organized,” said Tiyo.

*****

URN