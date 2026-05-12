Muhoozi withdraws speakership endorsement from Anita Among

Kampala, Uganda | URN | Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the leader of the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) political group has withdrawn his support for Annet Anita Among and Thomas Tayebwa for speaker and deputy speaker, respectively, for the 12th Parliament.
The PLU Secretary General who is also MP for Kasambya County, PO 005 David Kabanda, has told a press conference that Gen. Muhoozi had revoked his endorsement of the duo, which he made public on March 11th.
“The Chairman of the Patriotic League of Uganda Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba has guided that the endorsement of Among and Tayebwa as candidates for Speaker and Deputy Speaker, respectively, for the 12th Parliament of Uganda is retracted and withdrawn with immediate effect,” Kabanda said, “that the Leadership of the Patriotic League of Uganda encourages its Members Elect to support the candidates that will be presented to them by the President for the positions of Speaker and Deputy Speaker.”
Muhoozi’s latest decision comes two days after the Daily Monitor newspaper reported that Speaker Among had bought a Rolls Royce luxury motor vehicle valued at over $500,000. Muhoozi who used his X account to excoriate Among said even him as Museveni’s son for 52 years has never been inside such an expensive vehicle. Muhoozi’s close associates also followed their boss in denouncing Among’s profligacy
The National Resistance Movement parliamentary caucus is expected to sit on Tuesday next week to decide who their candidates for speaker and deputy speaker will be.
NRM’s Central Executive Committee had already endorsed Among and Tayebwa to be the party candidates for speaker and deputy speaker respectively. It is not known how Muhoozi’s public fall out with Among reflects Museveni’s views.
As freshly guided by our Chairman General @mkainerugaba. pic.twitter.com/268SkfQw9z
— Daudi Kabanda (@DaudiKabanda) May 12, 2026
If Museveni who can veto NRM structures’ positions maintains confidence in Among, she will certainly retain her position. If, on the other hand Muhoozi’s views reflect those of Museveni, Among’s candidacy is dead and buried. So far, four people have expressed interest running for speaker in the NRM.
These are Norbert Mao who became NRM government’s Justice and Constitutional Affairs minister following an MOU his Democratic Party entered with NRM, Lydia Wanyoto, Florence Asiimwe and Arioni Yorke Odria.
MPs of the 12th Parliament will be sworn in starting tomorrow up to Friday. Election of speaker and deputy speaker is expected to take place next week.
Fellow Ugandans and Friends of the Diaspora,
The decision by the Patriotic League of Uganda leadership to formally retract its endorsement of the outgoing leadership for the 12th Parliament marks a watershed moment in our political landscape. This step opens a critical path for deep reflection on the foundational values of national leadership. As members of the global diaspora who care deeply about our motherland’s economic prosperity, we firmly stand behind the principle that national leaders must lead by example through modesty, transparency, and selflessness.
True leadership must mirror the reality of the people it represents. At the recent national swearing ceremony, we witnessed a profound contrast. President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni stood before the country in a simple, modest white shirt, demonstrating the historical, grounded style that has defined his agricultural and public stewardship. In sharp contrast, the ostentatious displays of luxury and excessive personal style frequently exhibited by outgoing Speaker Anita Among present an uncomfortable contradiction to the baseline realities of everyday citizens.
Consider the hardworking communities of Bukedea and greater eastern Uganda, where families rely heavily on agriculture, cultivating cassava and navigating severe economic pressures. It is mathematically staggering to calculate how many acres of seasonal cassava crops or how much community healthcare capital must be balanced against a single luxury wardrobe item or an imported vehicle. Public office is a trust. Displaying wealth that stands completely uncoupled from verified, taxed income undermines public confidence and erodes institutional integrity.
We must collectively look back to the visionaries who built this nation. To President Museveni, whose historic address at Africa Hall in Addis Ababa in 1986 inspired a generation of diplomats and young professionals, we implore a return to the core tenets of the Ten Point Programme. That foundational vision prioritized national integrity, public accountability, and the total rejection of political self aggrandizement.
The 12th Parliament deserves a leadership completely aligned with these original ideals. In the spirit of the recent directive, we urge all Members of Parliament elect to prioritize integrity, transparency, and fiscal responsibility as they cast their votes. Let us choose leaders who serve the country, rather than those who expect the country to serve them.
You forgot persis namuganza for speaker