Muhoozi withdraws speakership endorsement from Anita Among

Kampala, Uganda | URN | Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the leader of the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) political group has withdrawn his support for Annet Anita Among and Thomas Tayebwa for speaker and deputy speaker, respectively, for the 12th Parliament.

The PLU Secretary General who is also MP for Kasambya County, PO 005 David Kabanda, has told a press conference that Gen. Muhoozi had revoked his endorsement of the duo, which he made public on March 11th.

“The Chairman of the Patriotic League of Uganda Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba has guided that the endorsement of Among and Tayebwa as candidates for Speaker and Deputy Speaker, respectively, for the 12th Parliament of Uganda is retracted and withdrawn with immediate effect,” Kabanda said, “that the Leadership of the Patriotic League of Uganda encourages its Members Elect to support the candidates that will be presented to them by the President for the positions of Speaker and Deputy Speaker.”

Muhoozi’s latest decision comes two days after the Daily Monitor newspaper reported that Speaker Among had bought a Rolls Royce luxury motor vehicle valued at over $500,000. Muhoozi who used his X account to excoriate Among said even him as Museveni’s son for 52 years has never been inside such an expensive vehicle. Muhoozi’s close associates also followed their boss in denouncing Among’s profligacy

The National Resistance Movement parliamentary caucus is expected to sit on Tuesday next week to decide who their candidates for speaker and deputy speaker will be.

NRM’s Central Executive Committee had already endorsed Among and Tayebwa to be the party candidates for speaker and deputy speaker respectively. It is not known how Muhoozi’s public fall out with Among reflects Museveni’s views.

As freshly guided by our Chairman General @mkainerugaba. pic.twitter.com/268SkfQw9z — Daudi Kabanda (@DaudiKabanda) May 12, 2026

If Museveni who can veto NRM structures’ positions maintains confidence in Among, she will certainly retain her position. If, on the other hand Muhoozi’s views reflect those of Museveni, Among’s candidacy is dead and buried. So far, four people have expressed interest running for speaker in the NRM.

These are Norbert Mao who became NRM government’s Justice and Constitutional Affairs minister following an MOU his Democratic Party entered with NRM, Lydia Wanyoto, Florence Asiimwe and Arioni Yorke Odria.

MPs of the 12th Parliament will be sworn in starting tomorrow up to Friday. Election of speaker and deputy speaker is expected to take place next week.