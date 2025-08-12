West Nile schools get sh72million solar panels

Pakwach, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Deposit Protection Fund (DPF) has installed solar systems worth 72 million shillings in three rural schools across West Nile to improve access to reliable electricity.

The installations, with a combined capacity of 9,450 watts, were distributed to St. Jude Thaddeus Pacego Primary School in Pakwach District, Lutuka Primary School in Yumbe District, and Mission Hill Vocational School in Terego District (2,250 watts worth UGX 16 million).

The beneficiaries were selected in 2023 under DPF’s Corporate Social Responsibility program. The initiative aligns with the Fund’s thematic areas of clean energy, water and sanitation, waste and environmental management, academic performance, and financial literacy.

DPF Director of Communications, Patrick Ezaga, speaking on behalf of CEO Dr. Julia Clare Olima Oyet, said most rural schools in the region lack reliable electricity.

He noted that the new installations will enable pupils in West Nile to compete favorably with learners nationwide.

The solar systems include security lights capable of running for up to 12 hours and facilities for charging laptops and mobile phones.

They can also power small inkjet printers to help school administrators produce learning materials.

St. Jude Thaddeus Pacego Primary School Head Teacher Florence Yokani, said the stable power supply will improve learning conditions and enhance the security of school facilities.

Mission Hill Vocational School Principal, Charles Asiku, welcomed the initiative, noting that it is boosting the reading culture among learners in the area.

Pakwach District Education Officer Obedling Johnson Thombu urged teachers in the beneficiary schools to adopt modern teaching methods, including ICT and e-learning.

Obedling also emphasised the importance of maintaining the donated facilities to achieve long-term ripple effects.

