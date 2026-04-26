AI is driving a new era in African hospitality

African hotel operators are moving beyond pilots, embedding AI to coordinate guest services, streamline workflows, and scale operations across the continent. Rising travel demand and tech-savvy guests are accelerating the shift toward fully integrated, data-driven hotel platforms.

SPECIAL REPORT | BIRD AGENCY | African hotel operators are moving from experimental technology pilots to full-scale operational deployments, as rising and increasingly AI-driven travel demand pushes the sector to replace fragmented workflows with integrated platforms.

CityBlue Hotels, one of Africa’s hotel chains, has announced a continent-wide rollout of systems to automate guest interactions and streamline internal workflows.

CityBlue Hotels, in partnership with UK-based Inntelo AI, has embedded automated service and operations tools directly into its business model.

According to Jameel Verjee, founder and chief executive officer of CityBlue Hotels, this partnership will place AI at the core of operations.

“It will support our teams in real time, reducing friction and improving the guest experience across every property. Just as importantly, we are shaping how AI is applied within an African context.”

CityBlue Hotels currently operates in Kenya, Rwanda and Tanzania, with planned openings in Ghana, Uganda and Zambia, as well as strategic arrangements in South Africa and Mozambique.

The company says the rollout will enable systems to coordinate real-time guest service tasks, prioritise work orders and standardise response protocols across its portfolio.

Historically, hotel operations in many African markets relied on separate systems for reservations, guest communication and housekeeping coordination. Operators are now seeking integrated platforms to unify these functions, improve task visibility and strengthen operational consistency across properties.

This trend mirrors a global transition as artificial intelligence moves from experimentation to operational use. A 2026 report by Canary Technologies found that 71% of hoteliers say AI is already impacting their business or will do so within the next year, while more than half report they have already adopted or are actively piloting AI systems.

According to the report, guest communication is the area expected to see the greatest impact, cited by 58% of operators. Among those that have deployed AI, 64% report time savings for staff, while 62% report improvements in guest satisfaction.

CityBlue’s rollout reflects broader changes in Africa’s hospitality landscape, with operators responding to rising travel demand and the need for scalable service models.

The 2026 Hotel Chain Development Pipelines in Africa report by W Hospitality Group notes that the continent’s hotel pipeline reached 123,846 rooms across 675 hotels and resorts, an 18.6% year-on-year increase.

Upcoming hotel projects are expected to rely heavily on AI in core operations.

Recent studies confirm that travellers in African markets are increasingly interested in using AI for hospitality services. A 2025 Marriott Bonvoy survey of more than 2,000 South African travellers found that 69% plan to take the same or more holidays in 2026, averaging six trips across domestic, regional and long-haul destinations. The survey found that 49% have used AI to plan or research travel, while 59% would trust such tools to book accommodation.

This reflects not only rising travel volumes but also changing decision-making behaviour, with younger travellers taking more frequent trips and relying on automated tools to search, compare and transact across destinations.

For hotels such as CityBlue, deploying integrated operational systems is central to growth strategies.

Technology investment is becoming a core budget priority. According to the Canary report, 67% of hotel operators expect IT budgets to increase by at least 10% over the next year, while 85% plan to dedicate a defined share specifically to AI initiatives. The main drivers are operational efficiency and improved guest experience.

Sector analysts note that embedding operational systems also supports revenue growth.

Jared Mokaya, a hotel manager at the Humphrey Hotel Group in Kisumu, says: “Coordinated guest interaction platforms can improve visibility into ancillary sales, direct channels and task outcomes, strengthening decisions around pricing, distribution and service offerings. Structural pressures such as labour costs and variable service expectations make unified platforms more valuable. Operators can use system data to refine staffing, respond to peak demand and align service delivery with performance targets.”

Similar developments are occurring globally as operators move from isolated technology deployments to full platform integration. During its 2026 earnings call, Marriott International reported a US$1.1 billion investment in technology, with significant funding directed towards cloud-native systems and AI. The company is replatforming core systems, including reservations, property management and loyalty programmes, to create unified data environments that support AI at scale.

Marriott International’s African footprint continues to grow, with the Four Points by Sheraton São Vicente Resort in Cape Verde marking its first resort under the brand in Africa and its 500th select-service hotel across the EMEA region, reflecting demand for consistent, modern hospitality.

In 2025, Marriott announced plans to expand in Africa with more than 50 new properties and more than 9,000 rooms by the end of 2027.

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SOURCE: bird story agency