China’s zero-tariff policy unlocks opportunities for Kenyan coffee sector

NAIROBI, KENYA | Xinhua | Inside a modest coffee processing plant on the outskirts of Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, workers sort and package freshly processed Arabica coffee beans for export, with a portion of the green beans destined for the Chinese market.

For Mbula Musau, founder of Utake Coffee, China has emerged as a promising and increasingly vital destination for Kenya’s premium specialty coffee.

Her connection with the Chinese market began nearly a decade ago. Shortly after establishing her company in 2016, Musau traveled to southwest China’s Yunnan Province in 2018 to participate in a coffee competition. That journey opened the door to further cooperation.

“Chinese customers truly appreciate specialty coffee,” Musau said, adding that the majority of Utake Coffee’s exports to China are premium green beans scoring above 90 points, accounting for about 40 percent of the company’s total shipments.

Kenya’s coffee sector, a longstanding pillar of the country’s agricultural exports, is gaining fresh momentum as China’s coffee consumption continues to expand.

Musau noted that Chinese buyers place strong emphasis on traceability. “They want to know exactly where the coffee comes from, who grew it, and how it was processed,” she explained.

China is not only a major market but also a burgeoning coffee producer. “It shows that the market can recognize and embrace high-quality coffee,” Musau added, noting that such trends are expected to support Kenyan coffee exports in the long run.

This positive momentum is set to receive a significant boost with China’s upcoming zero-tariff policy. For small- and medium-sized enterprises like Utake Coffee, the measure is expected to substantially lower market entry costs.

“With zero tariffs, our price competitiveness will improve markedly,” Musau said, noting that the company anticipates more orders and plans to expand operations. Following a recent exhibition, she has already dispatched samples to potential Chinese clients and is forging new partnerships.

The benefits are expected to extend beyond export volumes. As Chinese consumers diversify their preferences — from traditional brews to capsules and cold drinks — rising demand is likely to create positive ripple effects along the value chain, ultimately benefiting smallholder farmers, according to Musau.

Michael Muki, who oversees roasting and quality control at Utake Coffee, believes stronger exports to China will help improve rural livelihoods and generate employment. “It creates opportunities not only for business growth but also for skills development and learning,” he noted.

Utake Coffee aims to move beyond green coffee bean exports by supplying roasted coffee to the Chinese market, a move Musau said would create more local jobs and add value at origin.

“We don’t want to remain only exporters of raw materials,” she said, expressing hope to eventually reach Chinese consumers with high-quality roasted Kenyan coffee. ■