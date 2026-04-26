How irrigation scheme will increase agriculture production in Isingiro

Isingiro, Uganda | URN | Farmers in Kibwera Central Village, Isingiro Town Council, are optimistic that the new Irrigation scheme launched by the government to promote climate-resilient agriculture in the drought-prone district will increase food production and improve their livelihood at the household level.

400 vegetable farmers trained under their Kibwera Farm School applied to the Ministry of Water to provide them with solar-powered irrigation to assist them improve and increase on their vegetable growing and production.

The Irrigation initiative, part of government efforts to modernize agriculture and enhance food security across the country, was stated by Nile Hotlife and Nexus Green in collaboration with the government through the Ministry of Water.

Construction work for the irrigation scheme cost 30 million shillings, with the government contributing 75%, while Nile Hotlife contributed 25%, with Nexus Green tasked with the training of farmers on sustainable use of the irrigation and modern agriculture skills.

Desire Asiimwe, a beneficiary of the irrigation scheme, commends the government for the scheme, noting that the dry spells from April to August have been forcing them to be idle.

He asked that the irrigation be extended to the entire village to help all farmers.

Denis Ogumenanye, a farmer, says that the irrigation and the training provided to them will help them do better harvests later, fighting household poverty.

He requested the government to work on the roads leading to markets for their harvests, noting that farmers will earn more when they take their own harvests to market than when dealing with middlemen.

Peace Busingye, a farmer beneficiary, says they were trained on doing modern farming techniques and saving skills. She, however, asks that the government provide more tanks to allow extension to distant farmers and markets.

Darius Kanyesigye, a representative from Nile Hotlife, expressed optimism that the initiative will improve farmers’ livelihoods through practical skills and increased productivity.

John Zabaine, Assistant Chief Administrative Officer, Isingiro district, says that with more provision of water and irrigation schemes like Kabuyanda and the Kagera projects, the district is guaranteed to handle food security.

He says that with a population of 800,000 people in Isingiro district, over 300,000 are affected by the lack of water for production.

Mugabirwe Isaac Bikanya, who is in charge of water irrigation water projects in the Ministry of Water, says that the availability of water for irrigation supports all-year production but also averts the effects of unstable climate change patterns.