Prudential Uganda, My Tree Initiative to plant 1,000 Trees in Wakiso

Kampala, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | Prudential Assurance Uganda, in partnership with My Tree Initiative Organisation, has launched the Schools Forests and Financial Literacy Programme, an integrated initiative aimed at strengthening environmental conservation and financial literacy among young learners.

Unveiled at Gayaza Junior School in Wakiso District to commemorate World Earth Day, the initiative will directly engage 1,000 students in planting, nurturing, and protecting 1,000 trees within selected schools across Wakiso District. By combining hands-on environmental action with financial literacy education, the programme seeks to equip students with practical skills and values necessary to become responsible stewards of both the environment and future economic systems.

The official launch brought together government representatives, private sector leaders, development partners, and education stakeholders, underscoring the importance of collaborative action in addressing Uganda’s growing environmental challenges.

Uganda continues to face severe environmental degradation, with deforestation and land degradation posing risks to food security, livelihoods, and economic growth. Studies indicate that over 41% of Uganda’s land is degraded, with forest cover declining by approximately 2.6% annually. Against this backdrop, initiatives like the Schools Forests and Financial Literacy Programme play a critical role in building resilience, awareness and action at the community level.

Commenting on the initiative, Peter Mugarura, Head of Marketing and Communications of Prudential Uganda, emphasised the company’s commitment to sustainability and long-term impact.

“At Prudential Uganda, we believe that protecting the environment is fundamental to protecting lives and securing the future. This World Earth Day partnership with My Tree Initiative reflects our commitment to taking practical action that delivers lasting impact. Planting trees in schools is an investment in climate resilience, education, and the wellbeing of future generations and is in line with our broader sustainability agenda of building resilient communities,” he noted.

The Brand and Communications Manager of Crown Beverages Ltd, Pearl Elisabeth Kitimbo said, “At Crown Beverages Ltd, sustainability is at the heart of our business industry. By investing in this initiative, we aim to make a tangible impact on the environment through prioritizing education on Plastic Waste Recycling”.

Delivering remarks on behalf of My Tree Initiative, Executive Director Enjer Ashiraf highlighted the programme’s holistic approach.

“When students actively participate in planting and caring for trees, they learn first‑hand the importance of environmental stewardship. Each tree planted represents a commitment to biodiversity and a sustainable future. This programme integrates environmental conservation, financial literacy, improved nutrition, and life skills to nurture future champions of our planet,” she explained.