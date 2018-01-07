THIS WEEK: UCC’s Mutabazi starts 2018 in fighting mode

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Few were surprised when Uganda Communications Commission Executive Director Godfrey Mutabazi (Pictured) issued a directive to all television and radio stations to air President Museveni’s End of Year address live.

The directive received severe criticism from many Ugandans calling out UCC for its creeping intolerance of media freedom.

“The commission hereby directs all broadcasters to ensure that the presidential New Year’s message is transmitted live on their stations on December 31 between 10.00PM and 12.00 midnight,” The directive read.

In 2017, UCC earned notoriety for several orders it issued to media houses that many deemed heavy handed.

In September, UCC banned live parliamentary broadcasts claiming they incite violence after a fight broke out in parliament during the age limit bill.

Earlier in the same month, UCC suspended ABS TV for what it called “breach of minimum broadcasting standards.”

In October, Mutabazi directed Kanungu Broadcasting Station (KBS) to suspend the station manager, Ronalds Agaba and Desmond Kyokwijuka Misri, a political show host.

A few days later, Mutabazi ordered the station to cease operations after the station reportedly fail to heed the directive.