THIS WEEK: Somber mood as former MP, MP die

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Parliament was recalled for a special sitting on Nov.06 to pay tribute to Ruhaama county legislator Beijukye William Zinkuratiire who took over the constituency after first lady Janet Museveni retired from parliamentary politics.

He had succumbed to the deadly hepatitis B virus on Nov.03 at Nsambya hospital in Kampala. Two days later, a former Kyaddondo South MP Issa Kikungwe died of an equally complicated brain tumor.

Kikungwe who was the Democratic Party’s National Treasurer at the time of his death is said to have failed to regain consciousness after a surgery done on October 27 at Mengo hospital.

His party chairman Norbert Mao said the deceased will be remembered for standing firm for truth and justice. He said, in 2005 he was a member of the Legal Committee he presented a minority report opposing the removal of presidential term limits from the constitution.

Kikungwe was also the chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Government Assurances and used this platform to highlight many of the government’s unfulfilled promises.