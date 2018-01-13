THIS WEEK: Lukwago criticizes councilors over meeting Museveni

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A move that has angered city Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, over 200 councilors from the five divisions of Kampala met the president at his Kisozi ranch in Gomba district last week.

While, Kampala Minister Betty Namisango Kamya who organized the meeting said it was meant to equip the councilors with information on modern agriculture, brainstorming on Kampala challenges and management, the lord mayor said this meeting was meant to bribe them into supporting the president’s political agenda in the city.

“What strategic plans did they come back with when they went to Kyankwanzi and Entebbe? Those are gimmicks Museveni uses if he wants something. I know what he wants now is the KCCA bill to be passed”, he said accusing councilors who attended to be succumbing to the president’s tricks at the expense of the people of Kampala.

However, the meeting was held barely a month after a similar one was held at the National Leadership Institute in Kyankwanzi, which was also strongly opposed by the mayor to the extent of calling for a special council meeting to vote on the issue.