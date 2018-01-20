THIS WEEK: Liberia’s out- going president Sirleaf expelled from party

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, the outgoing president of Liberia has been expelled from her ruling Unity Party over alleged meddling in the October 10, presidential election something they say affected the party’s candidate badly. The president is said to have held inappropriate private meeting with the electoral commission something she says isn’t true.

According to a statement released by the party’s executive committee on Jan.13, Sirleaf was expelled together with four other officials who are said to have behaved in a way that sabotages and undermines the existence of the party.

Sirleaf who has been president for the last 12 years will later this month handover to former Football Star George Weah who defeated Unity Party’s Joseph Boakai. It will be the first peaceful transition of power in the country after sirleaf let go of the seat when her constitutional term limits elapsed. This is unique for a country in Africa where leaders tend to over stay in power that even when their constitutional mandates end, they always try to amend the constitution to extend their grip.