THIS WEEK: Kadaga writes to Museveni over attack on parliament

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kadaga has asked president Museveni to explain the identity and the mission of unknown people who attacked parliament on Sept. 27 beating up members of parliament who had converged for plenary to among others deliberate on an anticipated motion to introduce a constitutional amendment bill to change presidential age limits.

In the letter copied to the Prime Minister, Inspector General of Police and Minister for Internal Affairs, Kadaga who says she hadn’t asked for any support asks the president to explain why members of parliament were arrested, transported in police vans and confined at various police stations.

Explaining her letter to the president, Kadaga said it’s only the sergeant at arms or parliamentary police supposed to handle security issues within parliament and that external forces can only be called in to help in case the situation can’t be handled by internal security.

However, Kadaga’s letter has gathered mixed responses especially on social media with some accusing her of being dishonest for she had initially said she was unapologetic about what transpired.

To date, some MPs still battle the effects of the September 27 fracas that ensued after members opposing removal of presidential age limit were suspended by the speaker but refused to leave the house. Mukono MP Betty Nambooze has been referred abroad after she suffered a severe spine injury yet Mityana legislator Francis Zaake is still battling a head injury.