Busoga farmers urged to shift from sugarcane to cocoa

Jinja, Uganda | URN | Officials from the Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI) are holding consultative meetings with leaders in Busoga to identify practical solutions for reducing poverty and improving household incomes.

According to the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) Sub-Regional Wealth Analysis Report 2022, Busoga ranks as the eighth poorest sub-region in Uganda, ahead of only Bukedi and Karamoja, which rank ninth and tenth, respectively.

The findings prompted STI’s Productivity Acceleration Bureau (PAB) to explore ways of supporting communities to transition from subsistence livelihoods to a more productive and sustainable money economy.

As part of the initiative, PAB established a Busoga Sub-Regional Think Tank comprising youth leaders, religious leaders, scholars, researchers, farmers, cultural leaders, members of the business community, and representatives of persons with disabilities.

The team was tasked with identifying transformative economic opportunities capable of reducing poverty in the region. Members of the think tank noted that Busoga is home to an estimated 4.4 million people, about 80 percent of whom live in rural areas and depend on agriculture for their livelihoods.

The consultations revealed that approximately two out of every three people in the sub-region are directly or indirectly involved in sugarcane farming. However, experts argue that the crop generates relatively low returns, particularly for smallholder farmers.

Data presented during the meetings showed that farmers earn an average profit of over 461000 shillings for every one million shillings invested in sugarcane production after a period of 14 to 18 months.

In comparison, cocoa farmers can earn up to 17.7 million shillings from irrigated farms and 12.17 million shillings from rain-fed cocoa plantations for a similar level of investment. The analysis further indicated that establishing a standard sugarcane garden requires an investment of approximately 5.3 million shillings, while the first harvest typically generates only about 3.9 million shillings, resulting in a deficit of 1.4 million shillings.

By contrast, irrigated cocoa production requires an investment of around 10.2 million shillings and has the potential to generate annual returns of up to 181 million shillings.

Sugarcane grower Christine Doka, who has been involved in sugarcane farming for many years, said many farmers lack information about more profitable crops with reliable local and international markets.

Doka explained that because sugar millers largely determine prices, small-scale farmers often remain vulnerable and earn limited profits.

“I inherited this sugarcane business from my late husband and never considered other enterprises because it is what everyone around me was doing. If it were not for the insights shared by experts, I would have continued believing that sugarcane was the most profitable crop for Busoga,” she said.

Dorothy Mugimba, a farmer from Luuka District who cultivates sugarcane on 1.2 acres of land, said many farmers are attracted by the large lump-sum payments received after harvest without fully accounting for production costs.

“There are losses during the first harvest, and even in subsequent harvests, expenses such as labour, transportation, and maintenance remain high. When all the costs are considered, the business is not profitable for most small-scale farmers,” she said.

Researcher Salama Kyakuwa argued that sugarcane has become a political crop, with some leaders promoting it despite its limited impact on poverty reduction among smallholder farmers.

While acknowledging that the sugar industry has created jobs, Kyakuwa noted that many of these opportunities are seasonal and insufficient to support sustainable livelihoods.

“Despite decades of sugarcane farming, Busoga remains among the poorest regions in the country. We need to reassess whether the current model is delivering meaningful economic transformation,” she said.

Researcher Halima Namulemo said poverty reduction efforts in Busoga require a change in mindset and greater community awareness about alternative income-generating opportunities.

She emphasized the need to engage cultural leaders, religious leaders, youth groups, and other community influencers in promoting profitable agricultural enterprises and sustainable wealth creation. “If embraced, this collective approach can reposition Busoga as a strategic economic hub rather than a region associated with persistent poverty,” Namulemo said.

Meanwhile, Eric Mwima, Principal Programme Officer at the Productivity Acceleration Bureau, said the agency has identified several high-value crops that could significantly increase household incomes if widely adopted.

He stressed that STI is not opposed to sugarcane farming but believes the crop is most viable for farmers with larger land holdings of at least 10 acres.

“For farmers with limited land, there are alternative enterprises that offer better returns. Our goal is to provide evidence-based solutions that help communities make informed investment decisions,” Mwima said.

He encouraged households to combine food crop production with high-value perennial crops to improve food security and achieve sustainable income growth.