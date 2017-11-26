THIS WEEK: Government courts Indian investor for Kilembe mines

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | When Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda toured the Kilembe mines in Kasese with Uganda’s Honorary Consul to Mumbai Madhusudan Agrawal on Nov 18, it was a sign of progress for how far the government is willing to revive the copper mining facility.

Now it has emerged that the government is in final plans of bringing a group of Indian investors to the facility.

Rugunda and the Indian delegation visited Kilembe to assess the state of the copper mines and the cobalt processing plants.

Rugunda told a press gathering that he took the Indian consul to establish the investment potential of the mines as well. Last month, the government terminated the operations of Tibet Hima Company Ltd, a Chinese consortium that was contracted in 2013 to revamp the mines.