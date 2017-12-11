THIS WEEK: DFCU injects $2.8m in agribusiness training

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Organized farmers have a reason to smile. For the next five years, Dfcu and Rabobank Foundation are injecting a combined US$ 2.8million in the Agribusiness Development Center (ADC) that will see farmers attain knowledge and skills in better farming methods, marketing of produce, financial literacy, risk assessment and value addition.

ADC started operations in October this year and so far has skilled 44 farmer leaders from 20 Farmer Based Organizations from Lira, Dokolo, Kole, Alebtong and Oyam.

“With these skills, the Farmer Based Organizations will continue to grow their operations in ways that are of benefit to both them and the wider communities,” ADC executive director, Anja de Feijter, said.

He said they are currently conducting a previsiting exercise of over 100 FBOs in several parts of the country so as to benefit more farmers.