THIS WEEK: Businessman Abid Alam under investigation

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The lead counsel of the commission of inquiry into land matters Ebert Byenkya has revealed that Businessman Abid Alam is being investigated over alleged murder and forceful eviction of people from land in Mubende district which is home to about 2000 people.

Alam who has appeared before the commission was in September ordered by the commissioners to halt any work or evictions on the land where he intends to put a sugarcane plantation until investigations are complete. But, the commission recently received information that Alam had used stick and machete wielding men to evict people and that he had started clearing the land.

It’s said evictions by Alam spanning from 2006 have led to loss of lives and destruction of property. Last week the businessman was shortly arrested before being released on bond.