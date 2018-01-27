THIS WEEK: 25 peace corps education volunteers sworn in

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The US Ambassador to Uganda Deborah Malac on Jan.18 presided over a swearing in ceremony for 25 new Peace Corp volunteers specializing in educational activities. The group of the US volunteers who will be in Uganda for two years will focus on promoting reading and literacy.

“By encouraging children to read – even just one child – our Volunteers are helping to unlock the enormous potential of Uganda’s youth – potential I have no doubt will drive this country forward in the years to come”, said Malac.

According to a statement by the US mission, the volunteers have spent about three months in the country where about four weeks were spent with host families to learn local language and culture and then they received technical school-based training at Shimoni Core Primary Teachers’ College and Kira Primary School.

The latest cohort brings the number of Peace Corps Education Volunteers serving in Uganda to 59 and the total number of Peace Corps Volunteers in-country to 162. The sectors covered include public health, agribusiness, and primary education. More than 1,700 Peace Corps Volunteers have served in Ugandan since the program was established in the country in 1964.