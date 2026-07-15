Discussions spread on the book, ‘Xi Jinping: The Governance of China’

BISHKEK | Xinhua | An event promoting the fifth volume of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of China” was held in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, on Monday.

Participants said that as the event coincided with the 25th anniversary of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), it was of great significance for representatives from all walks of life in both countries and from the SCO family to exchange views on the book.

The important work systematically expounds the theory and practice of Chinese modernization, vividly presents China’s vision and program for building a community with a shared future for humanity, and serves as an authoritative work for understanding Chinese modernization and contemporary China.

It also provides important guidance for China and Kyrgyzstan to deepen exchanges of governance experience and strengthen the alignment of their development strategies.

Former Kyrgyz President Roza Otunbayeva pointed out that the vision of building a community with a shared future for humanity, proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping, is an idea and proposition with global influence.

High-quality Belt and Road cooperation has brought new development opportunities and helped Kyrgyzstan gradually transform into an important hub on the Eurasian continent, she said, adding that an in-depth study on the internal logic, governance mechanism and long-term planning of China’s development is of great practical value.

Addressing the event, Kyrgyz State Secretary Arslan Koichiev said China has been successful in adapting Marxism to its national conditions and has accumulated rich experience in integrating Marxism with China’s realities. To understand Marxism in the 21st century, one should carefully study the works of President Xi, he said.

Reading the book can help people think more deeply about Kyrgyzstan’s relations with China and the rest of the world, and encourage practical cooperation to promote mutual learning among civilizations as well as development and prosperity, Koichiev said.

SCO Deputy Secretary-General Piao Yangfan said China and Kyrgyzstan, as founding members of the SCO, have made unique contributions to the establishment and development of the “Shanghai Five” mechanism.

The book includes President Xi’s important speeches on building a China-Central Asia community with a shared future and an SCO community with a shared future, providing guidance for strengthening solidarity and coordination among regional countries, consolidating a secure and stable environment, enhancing the alignment of development strategies, and promoting closer people-to-people bonds, Piao said.

During the event, the Chinese side presented Kyrgyz guests with copies of the Kyrgyz edition of the third volume and the Russian edition of the fifth volume of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of China.”

Representatives of Kyrgyz medical workers and journalists shared stories of cooperation between the two countries in practicing the philosophy of putting the people first.

Participating experts exchanged views on topics including Chinese modernization, building a community with a shared future for humanity, the Global Governance Initiative, Belt and Road cooperation, and mutual learning among civilizations.

The event was jointly organized by China’s State Council Information Office, China International Communications Group and the Chinese Embassy in Kyrgyzstan. About 300 representatives from political parties, media organizations, think tanks and other sectors of the two countries attended the event. ■