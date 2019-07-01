We must get sharp at goal – Desabre

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Cranes has qualified for the round of 16 at the ongoing Total Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

Although the Cranes lost 2-0 to hosts Egypt on Sunday night, Zimbabwe’s 4-0 loss top DR Congo in the other Group A game meant Uganda finished second in the group.

It was UEFA Champions League winner with Liverpool FC Mohamed Salah and Ahmed Elmohamady who scored for Egypt to make sure they keep a 100 percent winning run in the tournament after three games.

However, the Cranes head Sebastien Desabre has made it clear that they need to be sharp in front of goal as they move to the knockout stage. “We are happy to qualify for the next stage because it was our target, but we must be able to convert our chances,” Desabre told URN on Sunday after the game at the Cairo International Stadium.

“The result is not good, but I am very proud of my players. We dominated most of the game, attacked them well but we missed a lot of chances,” added the coach whose team is likely to play either Africa’s best-ranked team Senegal or Kenya in the round of 16.

The coach made it clear that they don’t care who they are playing in the next round. “We need to prepare now for knockout stage and I am happy my boys will have some days before the next game on July 5th,” added the coach.

To reach the last 16 Uganda Cranes beat DR Congo 2-0 with Henry Patrick Kaddu and Emmanuel Arnold Okwi scoring before they settled for a 1-all draw against Zimbabwe where Okwi netted his second of the tournament.

*****

URN