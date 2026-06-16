Every child’s future begins with water

COMMENT | JEREMIAH NYAGAH | Before a child can learn, dream, play or thrive, there is something far more basic they need: water.

Not tomorrow. Not when funding becomes available. Not when another development plan is approved. Today.

Yet for millions of children across Africa, access to safe water, sanitation and hygiene remains out of reach. This year’s Day of the African Child, marked under the theme “Ensuring Universal Access to Water, Sanitation and Hygiene for Every Child in Africa,” is more than a commemorative slogan. It is a hard question about whether children’s rights mean anything in practice.

In Uganda, the answer shows up in everyday routines. Children wake before sunrise to fetch water, walking long distances with heavy jerrycans. Some arrive late for school already exhausted. Others miss class entirely. What they carry back is not just water, but lost time, lost focus, and lost opportunity. An estimated 19.2 million people still lack access to clean water sources, with children among the most affected.

For adolescent girls, the barriers are even sharper. Without safe, private sanitation facilities in schools, menstruation becomes a reason to stay home. Absence becomes repetition. Absence turns into repetition, and repetition into dropout. A natural biological process becomes an educational disadvantage.

These are often described as WASH challenges, as though they belong in the language of infrastructure plans and sector reports. But for children, they are lived inequalities that shape health, education, dignity and future income. They decide who thrives and who falls behind.

This is why water, sanitation and hygiene cannot be treated as technical development targets alone. They are among the clearest tests of whether child rights are being realized or ignored.

When a child lacks safe water, survival is at risk. When sanitation is unsafe or absent, health is compromised. When school attendance is disrupted by water collection or poor hygiene facilities, education is undermined. In practice, the presence or absence of a tap, a latrine or clean water is often more decisive than any policy speech about children’s welfare.

Evidence is clear. Safe water reduces illness and school absenteeism. Functional sanitation, especially for girls, improves retention. Strong hygiene systems reduce preventable disease and strengthen household resilience. WASH is not peripheral to development; it is one of its foundations.

But the challenge is growing. Climate change is already disrupting water access through erratic rainfall, droughts, and floods that destroy fragile systems. Rapid urbanization is stretching services beyond capacity. Population growth continues to increase demand. The result is predictable: the poorest children, in rural areas, informal settlements, and refugee-hosting communities, carry the heaviest burden.

Water insecurity does not stay in one sector. It spills into classrooms, health centres, and household economies. It deepens inequality before children even understand what inequality is. Yet progress is possible where investment and commitment are real.

Across Uganda, partnerships between government, communities and development actors are delivering measurable change.

For four decades, World Vision has worked with communities across Uganda to strengthen WASH systems as a foundation for transformation. Between 2021 and 2025, our WASH interventions reached about 1.16 million people with clean water, hygiene promotion, and improved sanitation services.

Building on this, our 2026–2030 WASH Business Plan focuses on adaptive, climate-resilient solutions that improve health, dignity, and long-term pathways out of poverty.

The impact is visible. Children spend less time collecting water and more time in school. Girls stay in class longer. Families face fewer preventable illnesses. Communities recover time, productivity, and stability.

But these gains remain uneven and fragile.

Universal access will not come from isolated boreholes or short-term projects. It demands sustained political will and financing that matches the scale of need. Governments must treat WASH as core infrastructure, not optional spending. Planning and budgets must reflect urgency, not aspiration.

Development partners and the private sector must invest in systems that survive climate shocks, not just normal seasons. Communities must be empowered to own and maintain water systems so infrastructure does not collapse after installation. And young people must be engaged not as passive recipients but as accountability partners in shaping solutions.

The Day of the African Child carries a legacy of youth demanding dignity and rights in the face of neglect. That demand continues today, in quieter forms: in classrooms where children struggle to concentrate after long walks for water, and in schools where absence has become routine.

We cannot claim progress on child rights while basic needs remain uneven. We cannot speak of equal opportunity while access to water determines school attendance. We cannot talk about development while preventable disease continues to shape childhood.

Access to water, sanitation and hygiene is not a privilege to be expanded when resources allow. It is the baseline upon which every other child right depends.

As Uganda and the continent mark this day, the message remains simple and uncomfortable: water is not just infrastructure. It is childhood itself.

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The writer is National Director, World Vision Uganda.