We are like prisoners in our country – Katumba

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Independent presidential candidate John Katumba has said that Ugandans are now like prisoners in their country due to bad leadership of the incumbent government.

Katumba who was campaigning in Kabale district in mini rallies in Kigongi, Kabale taxi park, Garage street, Kisoro taxi park and Kabale police barracks playground market in central division, Kabale municipality promised to restore presidential term limits and age limits that were removed from the constitution by the current leadership.

Katumba asked what the curfew is for if Ugandans were not prisoners.

He also blamed members of parliament especially those who have served for more than 10 years for “rewarding” their voters by introducing social media and mobile money tax with an intention of suffocating business and services.

Katumba expressed disappointment at the prices of boda boda motorcycles which are very high yet they help poor people to survive. He also wondered why the government now focuses more on buying tear gas than improving the health sector.

He promised to reduce the number of members of parliament and instead focus on improving education, health and roads. He adds that during his tenure, purchase of tear gas will never be a priority.

******

URN