Water shortage hits Kasese IDP camp

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A severe water crisis has hit Muhokya resettlement camp in Muhokya town council, Kasese District forcing several Internally Displaced Persons to flee the camp in search of water.

In May last year, major rivers burst their banks after heavy rains causing devastating floods and displaced thousands of people in the low land areas. In December, the Office of the Prime Minister together with Kasese district local government decided to temporarily relocate all the 289 displaced households spread across the district on Muhokya government land.

Joseph Kabazungwire living in the camp says owing to the lack of safe water, people have resorted to drinking contaminated water whenever it rains. He adds that the lack of safe water and enough sanitation facilities like toilets puts those in camps especially children vulnerable to death from water-borne diseases such as diarrhoea.

Obed Munezero another flood-hit victim says the stretched resources in the neighbouring areas are often insufficient to cover peoples’ basic needs. He adds that they don’t have money to buy water from the nearby selling water points.

Joyce Kabatooro says it’s a difficult moment for mothers who have to trek distances of more than three kilometres in search of water for their families. She says the congestion at the only water source at Muhokya HCIII has forced the water source committee to regulate each household to fetch only a jerry can to reduce on the congestion.

Zaake Bawonya and his wife Kabugho Todezia want the government to intervene. They want water tanks, tap stands and pumps installed to provide enough water for the huge population.

Reuben Mbautha the Kasese Disaster Committee logistics Chairperson said there is a plan to expand the camp’s water infrastructure, adding that they have secured a 5000-litre tank that is yet to be installed in the camp.

