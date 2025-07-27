WASH Impact and Influence Awards—wait, what is that?

COMMENT | RONALD NGOBI | WASH! Wait, what is that— you mean car WASH? A WASHing machine? A WASHroom? If you have worked in the WASH sector, you have probably heard it all. The term often sparks confusion, chuckles, or raised eyebrows. And honestly, who can blame them? Even highly educated professionals are not always fully informed.

Back in 2017, I had a memorable exchange with my professor. I mentioned my work in “WASH,” and he paused, puzzled. “You mean… like a WASHroom?” he asked with a grin. I clarified that ‘‘WASH’’ is Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene. His expression shifted from confusion to recognition, then to amusement as he recalled the bold “WASHROOM” signage on the restroom doors. Imagine! We both laughed, but I only accompanied him!

Yes, this was a professor—and yes, it perfectly illustrates the American adage: “You don’t know what you don’t know.” But here is the bigger point: WASH is more than a quirky acronym. It is more than just a development buzzword; it is life itself. It is the cornerstone of public health, human dignity, and sustainable development. It influences everything— from reducing child mortality to enabling girls to stay in school, from boosting economic productivity to building resilient communities.

So next time someone asks you, “What is WASH?” or even laughs, freely smile and explain. In a country where an estimated 14 million people still lack access to safe water, and over 30 million live without decent sanitation, one might assume that the term WASH would be a household name. It isn’t. It turns out, ‘the obvious isn’t always obvious’—so the English say. Clean drinking water or a decent toilet can be quietly taken for granted until they are no longer there. Picture waking up every morning without a toilet!

WASH is a complex and high-stakes ecosystem involving rigorous research, innovative technologies, financial investment, policy frameworks, and tireless human effort. From engineers designing resilient WASH systems to frontline social workers promoting sanitation and hygiene in remote villages to organisations developing WASH models for the underserved communities to managers coordinating all the moving parts and to government officials writing and defending funding proposals—their names don’t garner headlines. Their faces aren’t featured on billboards. Yet, their impact is undeniable.

That’s why the Uganda WASH Impact & Influence Awards, launched in May 2025 by the Uganda Water and Sanitation Network, along with the Ministries of Water and Environment, Health, and Education—is a historic sector moment. At last, vital work is being recognised at the national stage. It is more than just an awards ceremony; it is a statement of respect and value. It signifies that we, as a nation, are prepared to honor those whose relentless efforts sustain life itself.

The awards celebrate individuals who innovate, lead, and transform WASH across Uganda. They encompass not only policymakers and engineers, but also teachers advocating hygiene in schools, faith leaders addressing sanitation from the pulpit, journalists reporting on overlooked communities, and local entrepreneurs turning waste into opportunities. These are the quiet champions whose stories deserve a national stage. As UWASNET’s Martin Kityo explained, “This is a movement of recognition, innovation, and national accountability for the water and sanitation needs of every Ugandan.”

It is about time. For decades, the WASH sector has operated behind the curtain— essential, yet invisible. But this curtain must be pulled back because the cost of invisibility is too high. When WASH is neglected, it is the most vulnerable—women, children, and the elderly—who suffer most.

I invite you to consider the plumber who appears in the middle of the night to fix a burst pipe in a health centre or unclog a sewage pipe. The waste collector who maintains dignity in your household through proper waste management, including used diapers, condoms, and pads. The local NGO that provides sustainable access to clean water through lowcost technologies. The social worker who patiently trains on handwashing and menstrual hygiene. The entrepreneur who transforms waste into eco-friendly opportunities. The journalist who documents WASH stories of hope, giving voice to the unheard. Or the researcher who is focused on calculating how poor sanitation impacts Uganda’s GDP.

As a journalist and WASH advocate, Scovia Atuhairwe once said: “I write on WASH because it is where lives are silently lost or saved. My pen must speak for the girl who can’t go to school because there’s no toilet.” It is this spirit of purpose and service that the WASH Awards are designed to honour—not as a moment of celebration, but as a powerful national call that every effort matters.

We have a chance to honour those who hold the line where lives are quietly saved or lost. We can amplify their stories, replicate their models, invest in their solutions, and learn from their perseverance. This is not just about accolades—it is about transforming how Uganda values public health, equity, and development.

The nomination process is open until August 15, 2025. If you know someone making a difference in WASH—whether in a classroom, newsroom, district water office, or village— nominate them. Please follow the link: https://forms.gle/Kh2vcHDXJtQNAT828 to nominate and give them the visibility their work deserves. Because when WASH works, society thrives. And when it doesn’t, the consequences are too grave to ignore.

Let us honour the thinkers, doers, and fixers who are building a more dignified and healthier Uganda—one drop, one latrine, one pump, one champion at a time.

*****

Ronald Ngobi is a PhD Fellow- Rural Water Management; and WASH Programs Coordinator at Viva Con Agua Germany