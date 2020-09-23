War brewing between MPs and marabou storks for parliamentary space

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Minister for Mineral development Sarah Opendi has called on the Parliamentary Commission to get rid of marabou stork birds around the precincts of Parliament saying they pause a health threat to the honourable members

The marabou stork, one of the biggest and most fascinating birds found in Africa feasts on carcasses and scraps of dead animals reducing on the accumulation of offensive garbage that has remained a challenge for the city authorities to solve.

Because the Parliament of Uganda has moved away from the indoor chamber and literally pitched camp in the parking lot, the members are now inconvenienced because the trees around the parking host a marabou stork breeding colony.

Now raising a matter of national importance today in Parliament, Sarah Opendi, the Minister for Mineral development said that the nesting of marabou storks could be hazardous and could bring about zoonotic diseases that people don’t know. She also says the stench was unbearable.

Opendi rose up to speak after a bird’s feather landed on her hands as she sat down on the front bench. She called on Parliament to send the birds away whichever way they can.

But the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga remained calm even as she stated that the the matter was a new one and Parliament will find away to deal with it.

She however said that the clerk to Parliament Jane Kibirige had already noted the challenge and has written to National Enviroment (NEMA) to see how to relocate the birds.

There are an estimated 10,000 marabou storks in Kampala alone and are instrumental in clearing garbage especially carcasses. Marabou stocks are also largely found in the Rwenzori area.

*****

URN