WALK TO WORK: Besigye arrested

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Opposition leader Dr Kizza Besigye has been arrested outside his home after he attempted to revive his ‘Walk to work’ protests. Security officials say he has now been put under house arrest.

He attempted to walk to Kampala in protest of the unreasonable commodity prices and the unclear political succession in the country.

Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has been prevented from leaving Dr. Kizza Besigye’s Kasangati home. Security deployment also remains high.