WALK TO WORK: Besigye arrested

The Independent May 12, 2022 NEWS 2 Comments

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT |  Uganda Opposition leader Dr Kizza Besigye has been arrested outside his home after he attempted to revive his ‘Walk to work’ protests. Security officials say he has now been put under house arrest.

He attempted to walk to Kampala in protest of the unreasonable commodity prices and the unclear political succession in the country.

Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has been prevented from leaving Dr. Kizza Besigye’s Kasangati home. Security deployment also remains high.

 

2 comments

  1. Mwayi Michael
    May 12, 2022 at 2:33 pm

    Besigye mission are characterized with selfish interests.Folow him on your own risk.You may think he is sympathizing yet not.Those with ears have heard.

  2. OMUTAKA IVAN SENIOR
    May 12, 2022 at 2:55 pm

    commodites we are dieng

