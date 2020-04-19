Wakiso women council chairpersons storm RDC’s office demanding relief food

Wakiso, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Women council chairpersons from Wakiso District on Saturday stormed the office of the Resident District Commissioner Rose Kirabira demanding for the immediate distribution of relief food.

They accused the RDC and the district task force for keeping the food in stores and yet the beneficiaries are starving.

Ruth Mary Nalukaaga, the Chairperson of Wakiso sub-county women council alleges that they learnt of the delivery of food to the district a week ago but members of the taskforce have refused to distribute the relief.

Sarah Busuulwa, the chairperson of women’s council Wakiso Town Council says that it makes no sense keeping the food in stores when the beneficiaries are about to die of hunger.

However, Kirabira declined to comment on the matter. She instead accused journalists of witch-hunting her.

But the State Minister for Relief and Disaster Preparedness Musa Ecweru said that the food which was delivered to Wakiso district was meant for only health facilities.

Ecweru asked residents of Wakiso to remain patient.

********

URN