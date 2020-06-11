Wakiso RDC rejects food relief, angers LC 1 chairpersons

Wakiso, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Wakiso Resident District Commissioner-RDC, Rose Kirabira is under fire from LC 1 chairpersons in Masuuliita town council and Masuuliita sub county for rejecting food relief donated by Eng. Hussein Bukenya.

The relief food comprising a truck of bananas and two cows was scheduled for distribution to residents of Masuuliita town council and Masuuliita sub county in Busiro North constituency.

However, Kirabira declined to receive the food relief at Wakiso district headquarters on Wednesday, saying Kasta hadn’t informed the Covid-19 Taskforce about his intention to donate the food relief as required.

She explains that the Covid-19 district task force which she heads has the responsibility to deploy security and guide the food relief distribution exercise.

She argued that when the relief distribution is done on short notice, it becomes difficult to enforce the Standard Operations Procedures.

This prompted Kasta to go away with the food relief and follow the right procedure as advised by the RDC.

Kasta, who belongs to the opposition Democratic Party said he was prompted to donate the food relief to support boda boda and saloon operators who are struggling to survive since they are not working because of the lockdown.

The decision by the RDCs to reject the food relief has not gone down well with LC I chairperson.

Wilber Kamoga, the LC I chairperson Beka-Lwamiggo and Simon Kalule, the boda boda chairperson Masuulita town council allege that the RDC acted on political grounds.

Kasta contested against the incumbent Busiro North MP and Luweero Triangle State Minister Dennis Ssozi Galabuzi.

Henry Kawuma, the Kabale parish LC 3 councilor challenges government to distribute food to residents who have spent months without working.

He says it is unfortunate that the RDC decided to reject the food relief donated by Kasta.

