Uganda’s first bone marrow transplant patient likens recovery to clearing a bad loan

Kampala, Uganda | URN | When he first reported to the Uganda Cancer Institute (UCI) last year, Sande Stephen, the beneficiary of Uganda’s first successful bone marrow transplant, was bedridden. After several rounds of treatment, he gradually improved and was able to use a wheelchair.

Speaking on Friday, Sande recounted his battle with multiple myeloma, a blood cancer often marked by severe bone pain and anaemia. He described the relief after treatment as comparable to finally clearing a burdensome bank loan.

Overcome with emotion, he broke down as he explained why he volunteered for the pioneering procedure despite clear warnings from doctors.

Dr Clement Okello, a Consultant Haematologist who led the transplant team, said the procedure was performed while the patient was in remission, having responded well to earlier cancer treatment. However, Okello noted that multiple myeloma is known to relapse. He explained that the transplant, an autologous procedure where a patient’s own stem cells are used, helps delay recurrence, sometimes for up to 30 years or more.

According to Okello, multiple myeloma is common, accounting for roughly two in every five blood cancer cases seen at UCI. With the introduction of bone marrow transplant services, doctors believe more patients could be successfully treated.

Dr Henry Ddungu, Head of the Blood Cancers Unit at UCI, said the newly launched programme will not only serve myeloma patients but also those with acute leukaemia, certain lymphomas, and sickle cell disease.

Despite its promise, Ddungu highlighted significant capacity constraints. The institute currently has only one bed dedicated to transplants, with each patient requiring up to a month of in-patient care. He added that conducting the first successful procedure required reallocating funds, personnel, and infrastructure from other services.

The transplant, offered free of charge to the patient, cost approximately 15,000 US dollars (about 50 million Shillings). Ddungu said that with adequate funding, the institute could carry out at least five more such procedures this year.

This concern was raised with Health Minister Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, who acknowledged plans to expand access to such specialised treatments but noted that no dedicated budget currently exists. She explained that UCI operates on an annual budget of about 150 billion Shillings, which remains insufficient.

Aceng added that while the government will initially fund a limited number of transplants, the service is expected to eventually transition to out-of-pocket payment by patients.

Although the cost may remain prohibitive for many Ugandans, experts say local availability of the service will significantly reduce the need for medical tourism. Similar procedures abroad typically cost between 30,000 and 50,000 US dollars.

The milestone procedure follows extensive preparation, including two benchmarking visits by the UCI team to a high-end cancer facility in Chicago, USA, and a mid-level treatment centre in India.