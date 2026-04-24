Dr Martin Oduor-Otieno to headline LEAD Convention 2026

Kampala, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | Renowned executive coach Dr Martin Oduor-Otieno will be the keynote speaker at the (LEAD) Convention 2026 and launch a new book, The Humanised Leader, on Thursday, 30th April 2026 in Kampala Uganda.

Officials said Dr Martin Oduor Otieno, who serves as a business advisor and executive coach at Leadership Group Limited, is widely respected across Africa and internationally for his transformative work in leadership development, organisational performance, and executive effectiveness in the banking and financial services sector.

His keynote address is expected to deliver powerful insights into how leaders can combine performance excellence with human connection to build resilient institutions.

In a major highlight of this year’s convention, Dr Oduor-Otieno will also officially launch his latest book, The Humanised Leader, a highly anticipated publication that explores the future of leadership through the lens of empathy, authenticity, and purpose-driven influence.

“As I look forward to my return to a place I now call my second home, I look forward to meeting all the business and corporate leaders in Kampala, Uganda. Real leadership is not about titles or power, but about uplifting people: building trust, empathy, and shared purpose. Let us meet and share more on this at the LEAD Convention 2026,” said Dr Oduor-Otieno.

The League of East African Directors (LEAD) is a regional professional body dedicated to advancing leadership excellence, governance standards, and institutional effectiveness across East Africa through executive education, certification, research, and high-level convenings.

Gertrude Wamala Karugaba, LEAD Chairperson, spoke highly of Dr Martin Oduor-Otieno’s participation at the LEAD Convention 2026, which is making a comeback after a one year hiatus.

“As the keynote speaker at the LEAD Convention 2026, Dr Martin Oduor-Otieno will significantly elevate the intellectual and professional value of this year’s annual gathering of executives; We strongly believe that his presence reinforces LEAD Convention’s mission to strengthen leadership capacity as a driver of economic growth, institutional resilience, and sustainable development across East Africa”, said Wamala Karugaba, who also serves as the Chief Legal Officer, Equity Group Holdings Plc.

The LEAD Convention will be held at Arirang Hotel. The LEAD Convention 2026 is supported by Centenary Bank, New Vision, Stanbic Bank, Capital FM, Nation Media Group, Uganda Tourism Board, UNFPA, Hariss International, NSSF, VAAL Real Estate, COG EA Ltd, aBi Development Ltd, Smart, NCBA, Insperon Technologies, Kenbright and ATS Events.