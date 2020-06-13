Wakiso RDC apologizes for rejecting relief food

Wakiso, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Wakiso Resident District Commissioner Rose Kirabira has apologized for rejecting relief food donated by Democratic Party’s Hussein Bukenya earlier this week.

On Wednesday, Kirabira came under fire from LCI chairpersons in Masuuliita town council and Masuuliita sub county for rejecting the food comprising a truck of bananas and two cows.

Kirabira declined to receive the food saying Bukenya hadn’t informed the Covid-19 taskforce about his intention to donate the food relief as required.

On Friday while receiving 10 tons of maize flour donated to the people of Nansana by Kyagulanyi Ministries, a church founded organization, Kirabira apologized.

Kirabira admitted that she was wrong to reject the relief food from Bukenya. She said that many vulnerable people in Wakiso are crying for food and rejecting any donation would be disastrous.

She asked Bukenya to bring back the food and hand it over to the district task force.

Kirabira however said that people donating relief food should follow the proper procedure and inform the district task force.

******

URN