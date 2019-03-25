Wadri celebrates, urges end to political squabbles

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Arua Municipality MP Kassiano Wadri has urged the people of Arua to put aside their political differences and join the fight against corruption and under development in the West Nile.

Wadri made the call during a victory party held at Arua Hill Grounds to celebrate his triumph in the August 2018 parliamentary by-election.

“I promise to cooperate and work with all of you in the fight against corruption and to ensure that developments in the Municipality go on as planned without diversion,” Wadri said.

Kyaddondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi reiterated a call to vote ageing persons to ensure that they register and attain voter’s cards to enable them vote for change in 2021

Maj. Gen Mugisha Muntu, was chief guest at the victory celebrations and urged Ugandans to believe in themselves if they are to succeed in their dreams.

The Bishop of Madi and West Nile Diocese Charles Collins Andaku urged the congregation to fight environmental degradation, laziness, poverty, ignorance, drug abuse, corruption among other bad vices.

*****

URN