VP Alupo retains Katakwi Veterans NRM Chairperson seat

Katakwi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Vice President Alupo has been re-elected as chairperson for the veteran Katakwi District.

Her re-election was announced by James Otilem, the Katakwi District NRM registrar, following the withdrawal of other candidates, Private Charles Ikabat and Rtd Col. Basil Amodoi, just before the election.

This is the third time Alupo has been declared unopposed within the NRM party structure, and the second time she has successfully retained her seat.

Four other members of the veterans’ committee were declared unopposed: Maj Joseph Ocar as Vice Chairperson, George William Ariko as General Secretary, Col (Rtd) Basil Amodoi as Treasurer, and Capt (Rtd) Justine Eilor for Publicity.

Alupo highlighted that the election process was conducted in a free and fair manner, in line with the NRM’s core principles of democracy, nationalism, pan-Africanism, and socio-economic transformation.

She encouraged all delegates to maintain peace and unity, regardless of the election outcomes, and to follow the guidelines set by the NRM during elections.

In their announcement about stepping back from the race, Amodoi highlighted the crucial need to honour the perspectives of higher-ups in the army, even though they had initially intended to run for the position.

John Robert Okiror from Toroma sub-county was elected as the new NRM Chairperson for Katakwi District, with Raymond Richard Odeke from Guyaguya sub-county serving as his vice.

****

URN