Vote tallying starts in Kyadondo East, Bobi Wine in flying start

The Independent June 29, 2017 News 1 Comment 691 Views

Vote counting has started. PHOTO VIA @NinyeTabz
Bobi Wine votes earlier today.

Kampala, Uganda | Godfrey Ssali | Early tentative and unofficial results from the Kyadondo East parliamentary by-election indicate Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine has got a good start.

Bobi wine had clear leads from about 5% of 93 polling stations, whose tallying was broadcast live on TV. At one centre,  Kazinga, tentative results show Bobi wine got 264 votes, Sitenda 46, Kantinti 11, Sowedi 0 and Muwada 5.

Up to 72,818 voters are expected to have cast their votes, choosing from among the five candidates contesting for the vacant MP seat.

The Kyadondo seat fell vacant in April following a Court of Appeal ruling that upheld an earlier ruling by the High Court which overturned FDC Apollo Kantinti’s win, because of the Electoral Commission’s non-compliance with electoral laws.

The contest is mainly between popular musician R Bobi Wine contesting as an independent, FDC’s Apollo Kantinti and NRM’s Sitenda Ssebalu.

The others in the race are Muwadda Nkunyingi and Dr.Sowedi Kayongo Male who are independent candidates.

The final day of campaigning on Tuesday ended dramatically, with several Police detentions as they battled to enforce the electoral laws.



One comment

  1. Musau Muzamiru
    June 29, 2017 at 6:05 pm

    bobi wine thanks for your contest

    Reply

