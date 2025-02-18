Vivo Energy Uganda’s ‘Fuelling Hope’ blood drive wins top partnership award in Cape town

Cape Town, South Africa | THE INDEPENDENT | Vivo Energy Uganda has received the prestigious Best Partnership Award for 2024 at the annual Vivo Energy Group Awards in Cape Town, South Africa, for its impactful “Fuelling Hope” blood donation initiative. This award recognises the program’s strong collaboration with the Uganda Blood Transfusion Services (UBTS) and its significant positive impact on the community.

Rob Foyle, Head of Communications at Vivo Energy Group, commended the achievement saying that the ‘Fuelling Hope’ initiative exemplifies what the Partnerships Award stands for – building lasting relationships with our partners and addressing real community needs.

“Vivo Energy Uganda has set a remarkable example of how innovation and commitment can create tangible benefits for society.”

The ‘Fuelling Hope’ initiative was launched to address the critical shortage of blood in Uganda, mobilizing Vivo Energy Uganda’s network of Shell service stations as community hubs for blood donation. Over the past year, the initiative successfully collected more than 1,000 units of blood from customers and communities across the country. These donations have made a significant contribution to saving lives in Uganda’s healthcare system.

“The success of ‘Fuelling Hope’ reflects the incredible support of our customers, partners, and employees. By working together, we’ve turned our Shell service stations into spaces where hope is restored, and lives are saved. We are grateful for the trust placed in us to drive such impactful initiatives,” said Valery Okecho, Corporate Communications Manager at Vivo Energy Uganda.

Joanita Mukasa Menya, Managing Director of Vivo Energy Uganda, expressed her pride in the award, stating, “Winning the Best Partnership Award highlights the power of collaboration and shared goals. Through ‘Fuelling Hope,’; we’ve strengthened our partnership with UBTS and demonstrated the significant role businesses can play in addressing societal challenges. This recognition motivates us to continue supporting the communities we serve.”

Dr. Dorothy Kyeyune Byabazaire, Executive Director of UBTS, expressed her gratitude for the partnership.

“Vivo Energy Uganda has been an invaluable ally in tackling Uganda’s blood donation challenges. The ‘Fuelling Hope’ initiative has significantly boosted our blood banks and saved countless lives. We are immensely thankful for their unwavering commitment.”