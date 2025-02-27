Vivo Energy honours safe drivers for 18 million Kilometers of incident-free travel

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Vivo Energy Uganda celebrated outstanding road safety achievements at its annual Drivers’ and Hauliers’ League Awards, recognizing over 400 truck drivers and seven transport companies for collectively driving over 18 million kilometres in 2024 without a single road incident while delivering Shell-branded fuels.

The company’s commitment to road safety, highlighted by its “Goal Zero” initiative, was showcased at the Sheraton Hotel ceremony. The Drivers’ and Hauliers’ League, established in 2002, motivates drivers and companies to adhere to strict safety standards. Performance is tracked monthly and culminates in the annual awards.

Finney Mukasa of Fred Sebyala Transporters was named the top driver. He completed over 45,000 kilometres without incident or traffic violation while maintaining his vehicle to the highest safety standards.

Cecilia Njane of Uganda Transport Agency earned recognition as the best female driver, achieving a 91% performance ranking.

Other top drivers included Isaack Amow, Salim Kafeero, Daniel Igamba, Kibe Mungai, Abdi Aziz Alinoor Salat, and Bernard Githae. David Kizito, Deogratius Opidi, and Francis Kasujja were recognized as the best Shell Gas and Lubricants drivers, respectively. Dakawou Transporters Limited was awarded best transport company for the second consecutive year.

Joanita Mukasa Menya, the Managing Director at Vivo Energy Uganda, said, “This year, we proudly commend our drivers and hauliers for another remarkable milestone—driving safely for over 18 million kilometres in 2024 without a single fatality or incident. This accomplishment is proof of your diligence and professionalism, and it is one we must continuously strive to uphold."

“Vivo Energy Uganda’s commitment to Goal Zero—ensuring zero harm to people, assets, and the environment—sets us apart in the industry and demonstrates our dedication to safety and excellence. As a quadruple ISO-certified company, we remain committed to upholding the highest standards in health, safety, environment, and quality management, reinforcing our position as an industry leader,” She added.

The Guest of Honour, AIGP Lawrence Nuwabiine, the Director of Traffic and Road Safety at the Uganda Police Force commended Vivo Energy Uganda for its unwavering commitment to championing road safety within the organisation’s operations and publicly through impactful sensitisation campaigns such as ‘Tweddeko,’ ‘HeadsUp’ child safety campaign, and free public defensive driving training workshops.

He noted that these initiatives align with the government’s vision of promoting responsible road use and preventing avoidable road crashes.

“Road crashes remain a persistent challenge in Uganda, with thousands of lives lost due to reckless driving, speeding, and non-compliance with road regulations. These alarming statistics reinforce the urgent need for collective action to enhance road safety and save lives” he said.

AIGP Nuwabiine added that the Uganda Police Force remains committed to supporting and partnering with stakeholders who champion road safety.

“Road safety is a shared responsibility, and I encourage the private sector to follow Vivo Energy Uganda’s exemplary leadership in integrating safety into their operations.”

“To all the award winners tonight, congratulations on your achievement. Your dedication to road safety sets a benchmark for excellence. Beyond this recognition, I urge you to use your expertise to educate and inspire others, both within your company and the wider community, to promote a safer road culture in Uganda” he stated.

This year’s event, themed ‘Safe Operations, Stronger Performance,’ highlighted the critical role of road safety in enhancing operational efficiency, maintaining a positive reputation, and achieving long-term success in the oil and gas industry.

The Drivers’ and Hauliers’ League was launched in 2002 with the objective of inspiring drivers and transporter companies to improve road safety behaviour and compliance while delivering fuel products. The performance of the drivers and their respective transporter companies is scored monthly, with quarterly awards that culminate in an annual recognition ceremony hosted by Vivo Energy Uganda.