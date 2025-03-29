VISIONARY LEADERSHIP: Easier said than done

OPINION | Saul Sseremba | Imagine being in a room filled with people, all gathered for a shared purpose. You are not there just because of your title but because they trust you to give direction and inspire them toward a desired future. That is the essence of leadership; inspiring others, creating real change, and making lasting decisions.

The word visionary is rooted in the Latin “Visionarius”, which means “pertaining to seeing.” However, its deeper origins can be traced back to Greek concepts of insight and foresight. Essentially, being a visionary leader is about having the clarity and imagination to shape the future by looking beyond the visible world to explore ideas and possibilities.

Although many individuals are in leadership positions at work, church, and even in homes, not all leaders are visionary. Many leaders are focused on short-term objectives and day-to-day operations, prioritizing stability and efficiency. They strive to avoid unnecessary risks, maintain order within the team, and manage tasks to meet quarterly and annual goals. These are not necessarily bad areas to focus on. However, Visionary leaders have mastered seeing beyond the present, taking bold risks, and empowering others to take ownership, innovate, and contribute to the vision. They trust others and delegate effectively. This kind does not simply react to problems; they proactively create solutions before issues arise. As a result, they foster long-term growth and success, inspire innovation, empower others to lead, retain top talent, and provide clear direction and purpose.

So, what kind of leader are you today? A renowned leadership expert, John. C. Maxwell once said, “A leader knows the way, goes the way, and shows the way.” This statement drives home the point that leadership is not just about having impressive titles and ideas but about turning those ideas into action.

For example, teachers who inspire students, nurses who go above and beyond to care for patients, and community volunteers who organize local initiatives. These individuals lead by example, often without recognition, but their actions create lasting change in communities. Greta Thunberg, a teenage student in Sweden, took a bold step to skip school and demand action on climate change in front of the parliament. This grew into a global youth movement.

Can visionary leadership be learned? Definitely!

Reflecting on my journey, the leader I am today would not recognize who I was in my first senior leadership role 15 years ago. Becoming a visionary leader takes a combination of mindset shift, skills development, and practical experience. Although some attributes, such as charisma and innovative thinking, come naturally for some people, visionary leadership can be cultivated through intentional learning and practice.

Let us be honest; while visionary leadership can be taught, not everyone will fully embrace or excel at it. Some individuals may naturally gravitate towards operational or tactical roles, and that’s okay. Visionary leadership requires a willingness to think differently, take risks, and inspire others—qualities that may resonate more with some than others. However, with the right training, mindset, and environment, many leaders can develop some visionary qualities.

Beyond forward thinking, leadership is about trust, and that trust is built on integrity. Warren Buffett once said, “It takes 20 years to build a reputation and five minutes to ruin it.” Leadership is fragile no matter how visionary. If a leader loses trust, their ability to lead effectively diminishes. Trust is earned, and it can be shattered in an instant.

As a Chief Executive in a sector built on trust, integrity shapes every decision I make. I ensure that all of our choices are in the best interest of our key stakeholders. I have also cultivated a culture of commitment to shared goals, individual growth, and consistency, enabling us to build a workplace and a community.

Leadership is about thinking long-term, inspiring those around you, and leading with integrity. It is rooted in purpose, not control. To build a brighter future, we need leaders who can envision not just the world as it is, but the world as it could be.

*****

Written by Saul Sseremba, CEO/Principal Insurance Training College.