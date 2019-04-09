Vision journalists injured as multiple crashes paralyze traffic at Lugogo

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Veteran New Vision journalists Elvis Basudde Kyeyune and Jeff Andrew Lule were injured in a road accident at Lugogo, along the Kampala-Jinja Highway as a heavy downpour hit Kampala this morning.

Traffic flow was paralyzed for more than two hours at Lugogo -Industrial junction after a speeding Canter veered off the road and rammed into several other vehicles.

Basudde broke his leg while Lule survived with minor injuries on both legs and arm.

At least three other cars including a Toyota Noah registration number UAW 320Q and a taxi loaded with passengers were crashed, leaving several passengers with multiple Injuries.

Edward Kyeyune, one of the affected drivers said that the accident happened at around 6.30 am. when the canter swerved from the Lugogo Cricket Oval side hitting a number of Kampala bound vehicles.

A breakdown towing away a truck and taxis that were involved in an accident early this morning that had paralyzed traffic at Lugogo this morning on Jinja Road. #BrianAndMalaika #StayInYourLane pic.twitter.com/M060qQO3zI — Joseph Beyanga (@Akeda4) April 9, 2019

Spear Motors junction traffic officer Modest Matsiko said injured occupants from a taxi and other vehicles were rushed to hospital.

By press time, police was towing off crashed vehicles and to Jinja Road police station. Kampala Metropolitan Police Commander Moses Kafeero, had early issued a brief statement advising drivers using Jinja Road to use alternative routes.

URN