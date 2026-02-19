Vipers SC signs Congolese forward Munsi

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | Reigning Uganda Premier League champion Vipers SC has signed DR Congo forward Glodi Beyuku Munsi.

The 23-year-old striker joins from DR Congo Premier League outfit AS Vita Club on a two-year deal.

“We are very excited to announce the signing of Munsi. He will bring for us more options in attack,” Vipers’ communications chief Abdul Wasike told Xinhua.

Munsi is Vipers’ first signing in the current transfer window. The club currently sits top of the 2025-26 Uganda Premier League standings.

“This signing is a strong message showing the club’s intent to reinforce key areas as they push for domestic and continental ambitions,” Wasike added.

Munsi arrives having scored 10 goals for Vita Club last season. He previously turned out for fellow DR Congo sides OC Renaissance and AS Dauphins Noir. ■