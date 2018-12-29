Vipers SC sack Mexican coach Espinoza

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda side Vipers SC has this evening terminated the services of its head coach Javier Martinez Espinoza.

A statement on the football club’s website confirmed the sacking, and stated that, “The club management thanks the Mexican tactician for the services rendered to the club. Vipers SC will in the next 24 hours make major announcements on the new technical team after the restructuring aimed at helping Vipers achieve its desired objectives at both local and international level.”

Failure to make it to the group stages of the African Club Championships after defeat away and at home by Algerian outfit CS Constantine last week, sealed the Mexican coach’s fate. The club has struggled to impress locally and on the continent.

In their latest league game, Vipers could only manage a goalless draw against Uganda Premier League minnows Tooro United today.

Meanwhile, Vipers sports club has been drawn against Tunisian giants CS Sfaxien in the CAF Confederations Cup play-off round for a slot in the group stages.

The Venoms will host the first leg at St Mary’s stadium Kitende between 11th – 13th January 2019 with the second leg at Stade Tareb Mhiri a week later as per the Caf guidelines.

The Uganda Premier League champions made it to this stage after elimination from the champions league by Algeria’s CS Constantine having gone past El Merriekh in the preliminary round.

The first leg arrives after a congested league schedule where we meet URA on January 2nd before an away trip to Mwererwe to play Bright Stars on 5th January and a home fixture against Onduparaka on 9th January.

And the second leg will be preceded by a Uganda cup engagement with a yet to be unknown opponent plus a delayed Mbarara City league match.

Vipers will be aiming to qualify for the confederations cup group stages after failing short on the same assignment in the Caf champions league.

Full CAFCC Playoff Draws

Gor Mahia FC (Kenya) vs New Star de Douala (Cameroon)

Al Ahli Benghazi (Libya) vs NA Hussein Dey (Algeria)

Al Hilal (Sudan) vs Mukura Victory (Rwanda)

Nkana FC (Zambia) vs FC San Pedro (Cote D’Ivoire)

Zesco United FC (Zambia) vs Kaizer Chiefs (South Africa)

Raja Casablanca (Morocco) vs African Stars (Namibia)

RS Berkane (Morocco) vs ASC Jaraaf (Senegal)

Zamalek (Egypt) vs IR Tanger (Morocco)

CS Sfaxien (Tunisia) vs Vipers SC (Uganda)

KCCA FC (Uganda) vs AS Otoho d’Oyo (Congo)

Bantu FC (Lesotho) vs Rangers Int. FC (Nigeria)

Coton Sport FC (Cameroon) vs Asante Kotoko FC (Ghana)

Jimma Aba Jifar FC (Ethiopia) vs Hassania US Agadir (Morocco)

Al Nasr (Libya) vs Salitas FC (Burkina Faso)

Stade Malien (Mali) vs Atletico Petroleos (Angola)

The 15 winners from the above encounters will join Etoile du Sahel of Tunisia in the group stages.

SOURCE: VIPERS SC MEDIA